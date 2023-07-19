The walls of her kitchen boast elegant broadsides by poets from across the centuries and around the world: Sappho, Hilda Doolittle known as H.D., Joanne Kyger, Donald Justice, and a poem titled “Eulogy” by Joanna McClure herself.
Six decades ago, she was present for the genesis and evolution of the Beat Generation. At 92, she’s still living in San Francisco and still writing poems where she traces what she calls the “stubborn passion knot” that tied her to her husband of 33 years.
Long ago, they divorced and went separate ways, though she said the passion knot remains. Michael McClure was Joanna’s muse. He died at the age of 87 in 2020.
The first poem in her most recent book, For Michael (2023) opens “Michael—twin spirit.”
Poem #6 is playful, especially in lines like “I want Mike to be rich/and me a movie star.” Poem #7, which ends “And Mike brings me hashish,” resurrects a slice of the Sixties, and Poem #9 radiates pure love in lines such as “Your body grows more beautiful/ Each year.”
Poem #26 reflects Joanna’s “infinite hope” and “unwanton optimism.” #23 expresses her sadness, while the last one sums up with honesty their time together: “What a/ Wonderful, glorious, hard/ interesting, playful conflicted/ Life of suffering & Love we shared.”
Michael McClure was the youngest of the six readers at the Six Gallery in San Francisco in 1955, when the Beats announced their boisterous and lyrical arrival in the world. He was born in Kansas in 1932; Joanna in 1930 in Arizona. They met in the early 1950s, fell in love, married in 1955, attended the Six Gallery reading and settled in San Francisco when The City was awash with poetry. From the start, he encouraged to write and publish her work.
Soheyl Dahi arrived in the US during the Iranian hostage crisis.
“It was not a good time to be an Iranian in America,” he told me during a recent conversation. “I objected to what the Islamic state was doing, but as an Iranian I paid a price.” Dahi says that City Lights Bookstore provided a refuge. “I read there everyday,” he said. “It was an embarrassment of riches.”
Dahi has been Joanna’s friend since 2009, and her editor and publisher since 2010 when he published her chapbook Catching Light.
“She writes frankly about the interior without self-pity or any trace of sentimentality,” Dahi says in the introduction to For Michael.
He adds, “At times, she whispers and at other times she rages, but her song in its totality unfurls with a beautiful melody.”
Some years ago, Dahi poked around in the basement of her house in the Haight and found a brown envelope with the words, “For Michael.”
He recognized Joanna’s handwriting; he also recognized that some of the poems inside were already in print. He and Joanna decided to gather the published and unpublished work, and bring the poems to the public under the imprint of Sore Dove Press, Soheyl’s San Francisco company, which has published almost as many of the Beats as City Lights.
Soheyl loved her poetry the first time he read it. He also heard Joanna perform at a San Francisco event to recognize the sisterhood of Beat women poets, and honor the publication of Brenda Knight’s Women of the Beat Generation (1996), subtitled “The Writers, Artists and Muses at the Heart of a Revolution.” As Knight observes, Joanna was at the heart of that revolution.