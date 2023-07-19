Joanna McClure.jpg

At 92, Joanna McClure is still living in San Francisco and still writing poems in which she traces what she calls the “stubborn passion knot” that tied her to her husband of 33 years.

 Courtesy of Joanna McClure

The walls of her kitchen boast elegant broadsides by poets from across the centuries and around the world: Sappho, Hilda Doolittle known as H.D., Joanne Kyger, Donald Justice, and a poem titled “Eulogy” by Joanna McClure herself.

Six decades ago, she was present for the genesis and evolution of the Beat Generation. At 92, she’s still living in San Francisco and still writing poems where she traces what she calls the “stubborn passion knot” that tied her to her husband of 33 years.

Ex // Top Stories

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

Tags