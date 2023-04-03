April starts right off with plays from the city’s two venerable LGBTQ theaters, Theatre Rhinoceros and New Conservatory Theatre Center, followed by a world premiere at one of San Francisco’s most experimental companies, Cutting Ball Theater and the literary troupe Word for Word’s return at last after the pandemic hiatus. Our flagship company, American Conservatory Theater, presents the follow-up to “Vietgone” at its second stage, The Strand; those zany kids at Killing My Lobster perform in a new location now that the Tenderloin’s PianoFight has, sadly, closed down; and, in We Players’ mile-long, immersive walkathon at Golden Gate Park, we follow Alice through Wonderland.

