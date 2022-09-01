The new theater season is opening like gangbusters, the way it always used to in pre-pandemic days. Two beloved September regulars, S.F. Fringe Festival and S.F. Shakes, are back. There’s a world premiere at Custom Made Theatre, plus local premieres at PlayGround, S.F. Playhouse and New Conservatory. Brian Copeland returns with a warmly personal solo piece. And a much-anticipated circus arts show kicks off ACT’s season.
'Passengers'
It’s almost too good to be true that so soon after charming San Francisco audiences with “Dear San Francisco” at Club Fugazi, the Canadian circus arts troupe The 7 Fingers brings us another show. As in all 7 Fingers’ shows, “Passengers,” which premiered in Montreal and has toured to Russia, Chile and elsewhere, uses every possible live-performance genre — acrobatics, silks, trapeze, music and dance — to conjure an ambiance and explore a theme. In this show by creator/director Shana Carroll, we follow nine strangers on a train, a concept that seems to cry out for 7 Fingers’ lyricism and renowned combination of daring physicality and warm personalization. The show arrives here to jumpstart ACT’s season.
The 7 Fingers at American Conservatory Theater, 415 Geary St., Sept. 15-Oct. 9, $25-$110. (415) 749-2228 act-sf.org
'Zac & Siah, or Jesus in a Body Bag'
Described as a “witty, modern look at friendship and faith,” this world-premiere comedy by Jeffrey Lo is set just after the crucifixion, when Jesus’ friends are wondering how to handle things. Custom Made Theatre director Adam L. Sussman has said that it deals with theological questions but it’s a buddy comedy, too. The plays of local writer Lo, who’s Filipino American, have been produced and/or workshopped at various theaters, including Berkeley Rep and TheatreWorks.
Custom Made Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St., Sept. 23-Oct. 16, $35-$55, (415) 798-CMTC (2682), custommade.org
'Breed or Bust'
If a play such as “Zac & Siah” can blend comedy and theology, then a play about abortion can be funny, which is one of the motivations behind “Breed or Bust,” local writer/actor Joyful Raven’s new solo show from PlayGround. The time is certainly right to bring the topic onstage, but this is not a political approach to the hot-button issue — it’s light and comedic. “Ms. Joyful,” as she’s addressed by several of the characters she inhabits in the 75-minute play, tells her story about approaching 40 in a state of indecision about whether the time is right to have a baby. She tells it openly, without self-pity or sentimentality. And she tells it funny.
PlayGround at Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., Sept. 9-24, $20-$50, playground-sf.org/breedorbust
'Grandma and Me: An Ode to Single Parents'
Solo performer Brian Copeland, who’s been a beloved presence at The Marsh for years, also tells true-life tales on sensitive topics (“Not a Genuine Black Man,” “The Waiting Period” and more), performing shows that are both gently comic and touching. He always digs deep for the truth of his own, often painful experiences. This one-man show, developed with and directed by the invaluable David Ford, is dedicated to Copeland’s late grandmother, who raised him and his siblings, and who provides a lens through which he examines his own life as a single father.
The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., Sept. 9-Oct. 20, $25-$100, (415) 282-3055, themarsh.org
San Francisco Fringe Festival
This non-curated festival (performers win a slot by lottery) has been the center of a flurry of theatrical activity in the Tenderloin every fall for three decades. This year: 84 performances by 15 local and six non-local companies, each performance about an hour long, all at Exit Theatre’s tiny multiplex —which is, sadly, destined to close permanently this year, a casualty of post-pandemic hard times. This is probably your last chance to fringe, San Francisco style. A few intriguing titles: “Young Oscar, Wilde in San Francisco” (set in our city in the 1880s), the snarkily monikered “How to Catch a Karen,” “Ghost Town Suite: A Five Song Exorcism” and “60 Minutes of Our Lives,” a race through 60 short plays. Or what about Katherine Murphy’s solo, “Aunt Flo Is Dead” (“When Aunt Flo died, havoc was wreaked and Katherine screaked.”)
Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., Sept. 8-17, Free-$18, theexit.org
'Much Ado About Nothing'
It’s not exactly a festival — it’s a play, which rolls from park to park in the Bay Area every summer, finally landing in San Francisco around Labor Day. But San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s annual production is indeed festive, a lovely, family-friendly al fresco event. The company has been working its way through the Bard’s canon for years now; this is its fourth production of the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” in which sworn enemies Beatrice and Benedick are merrily tricked into inevitable romance. “‘Much Ado’ stands out due to its main couple being parted, not by society, but by their own stubbornness and pride, their personal imbalance,” observes director Shannon R. Davis in a program note.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre, John McLaren Park, Sept. 3-11 (2 p.m. matinees), Free, (415) 558-0888, www.sfshakes.org
Aunt Jack
Among the local premieres is “Aunt Jack,” a six-character comedy by the New York-based actor and playwright Nora Brigid Monahan. Jack (played by Joey Alvarado) is a drag performer whose son, Norman (Nick Trengrove), has deep and significant differences with Dad when it comes to, well, everything. It’s all about family, gender politics and sexual identity. Jeffrey Hoffman directs for San Francisco’s prominent, long-running LGBTQ theater, New Conservatory.
New Conservatory Theatre Center, 25 Van Ness Ave., Sept. 16-Oct. 16, $25-$65, (415) 861-8972, boxoffice@nctcsf.org
'Indecent'
When Poland-born Yiddish writer Sholom Asch’s play “God of Vengeance” opened in New York in 1907, after running in Europe, all hell broke loose. The objections to it were numerous, obscenity (a love relationship between two women) and fomenting anti-semitism among them. The controversy persisted over time. Multi-award-winning playwright Paula Vogel’s engrossing 2015 play, "Indecent," deconstructs that disturbing episode in theater history in complex, inventive ways. Susi Damilano directs an all-Jewish cast for S.F. Playhouse.
S.F. Playhouse/Yiddish Theatre Ensemble, 450 Post St., Sept. 22-Nov. 5, $15-$100, (415) 677-9596, www.sfplayhouse.org