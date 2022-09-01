Peter Hook can’t help it. Wherever he goes, his legend precedes him. As a founding member of Mancunian post-punk outfit Joy Division — whose bright future was cut short by the tragic 1980 suicide of its charismatic baritone frontman Ian Curtis — he and the other survivors soldiered on and found huge chart success as New Order. There, he created a singular melodic bass-playing style that’s often been copied but never equaled. The material was so distinctive, it took him three reverent decades to finally revisit it with Peter Hook & The Light, the Joy Division-covering combo he formed with his bass-slinging son Jack Bates after finally departing New Order in 2007. Now, he’s grown so comfortable with that weighty legacy, he’s dubbed his latest tour — which hits The City on Saturday, Sept. 10 — Joy Division: A Celebration.
In 2010, Crispy Ambulance vocalist Alan Hempsall was originally slotted to sing catalog classics with The Light. But the turf was so sacred, he declined, Hook recalls. “I had just wanted to play bass, so that’s when I had to decide that I had to (sing) myself,” he says. “And I was absolutely terrified when I started — it took me about six, eight months to relax, to actually get to a point where I almost enjoyed it.”
He never bothered with vocal lessons — he just kept touring, growing richer and more resonant from year to year. Now, he’s brave enough to perform both Joy Division albums “Unknown Pleasures” and “Closer” back to back. The task, he adds, is still incredibly difficult. “Since you so desperately want to do them justice, not for me, but for Ian and for the audience, because without them, I’m nothing,” says Hook, who’s been amassing an album of new Light originals during the pandemic. “So it took me so long to prove to people that I was doing it for the right reasons, and with the right amount of heart and soul and attention to detail, because I myself am such a massive fan of Joy Division.”
An Evening with Peter Hook & The Light — Joy Division: A Celebration, The Warfield, 982 Market St., SF, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, $25-$75, www.axs.com
Breakout moment for the Cannons
Some artists interpreted the time suck that was the pandemic as a sign to get busy, creatively. But at first, for quiescent dream pop combo Cannons, Covid spelled curtains. In March of 2020, '70s-glam siren Michelle Joy recalls, “All of us had lost our (day) jobs — the restaurant I was working at had closed down, and no one was doing photo shoots so I didn’t have any work representing my photographers (as an agent).” Guitarist Ryan Clapham and bassist/keyboardist Paul Davis also were let go from gainful employment at lockdown’s onset.
“So we had a couple of months of feeling like, ‘OK — what are we gonna do? How are we gonna get through this? What is happening right now?’ And no one really knew what was happening.” Oddly enough, Netflix had an idea. Unbeknownst to the group, the popular streaming service selected Cannons’ slithery “Fire For You” for inclusion in the soundtrack to its hit series ”Never Have I Ever.” “Then that song suddenly took off, and that was a very surreal moment, because until then, we were all very afraid,” Joy adds.
Since then, Cannons has been firing on all successful six. Joy and company inked a big-time deal with Columbia, issued an EP of its favorite covers (including “Golden” from Harry Styles, who had become a huge fan of the band) and a recent full-length debut dubbed “Fever Dream,” and finally were allotted the video budget to employ David Lynch visionary director Ryan Rundle, who also just happens to Joy’s husband.
Currently, the group is on its first headlining tour, which plays The Warfield on Thursday, September 22. Will the photogenic star and her spouse team up on actual films some day? Joy considers this for a minute. “Maybe one day, if the right thing comes along,” she decides. “But right now, I’m just focusing on everything I’m doing with Cannons, so my mind hasn’t jumped outside of just performing and writing and recording — that kind of stuff.”
Cannons at The Warfield, 982 Market St., SF, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, $27-$55, www.axs.com
Duran Duran, Roxy Music and more at Chase Center
When scanning for the perfect, comfortable post-pandemic concert, it’s easy to zero in on small clubs and lose focus on arena-size venues like our own monolithic Chase Center, the kind of place where we all used to happily hang to enjoy some of the biggest and best artists in popular music.
The 18,000-seat coliseum has a particularly inviting fall schedule, which — pre-Warriors season — kicks off this weekend with soulful superstar Alicia Keys, touting her expansive new double-record set, “Keys,” and following up on last yeas’s 20th anniversary of her “Songs in A Minor” debut. The 41-year-old has won 15 Grammys, given back to countless charities and even taken a stand against industry-mandated makeup for women, which she’s come to view as an addiction. Her show this Saturday, moved due to overwhelming demand from the more intimate Masonic Auditorium, is reason enough to be Chase-cheerful, right? But wait! There’s more!
In rapid-fire succession, Chase hosts shows from UK pop idols Duran Duran (backing its latest “Future Past” effort, and with ‘70s funk legends Nile Rodgers and Chic as surprise opening acts) on Sunday, then Pink Floyd’s visual-minded auteur Roger Waters for two end-of-month “This is Not a Drill” extravaganzas (on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24) and a fitting gala finale on Monday, Sept. 26 with a recently reunited Roxy Music, one of rock’s classiest and most subtly influential acts. The months ahead will be scattered with equally impressive gigs, from the twin headlining bill on Oct. 12 of the Pet Shop Boys and New Order, Panic! At the Disco on Oct. 25 (with Brendon Urie still essentially a one-man studio band, and still refusing to give up that coveted question mark) and, on Nov. 15, Chicago’s Smashing Pumpkins, whose current touring lineup features Peter Hook’s son Jack Bates on bass. And we’ve come full thematic circle.