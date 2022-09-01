Joy Division can't stop celebrating

Peter Hook can’t help it. Wherever he goes, his legend precedes him. As a founding member of Mancunian post-punk outfit Joy Division — whose bright future was cut short by the tragic 1980 suicide of its charismatic baritone frontman Ian Curtis — he and the other survivors soldiered on and found huge chart success as New Order. There, he created a singular melodic bass-playing style that’s often been copied but never equaled. The material was so distinctive, it took him three reverent decades to finally revisit it with Peter Hook & The Light, the Joy Division-covering combo he formed with his bass-slinging son Jack Bates after finally departing New Order in 2007. Now, he’s grown so comfortable with that weighty legacy, he’s dubbed his latest tour — which hits The City on Saturday, Sept. 10 — Joy Division: A Celebration.

