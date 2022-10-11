In the mood for a gourds night out? The Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival has you covered.

The 50th annual spooky season shindig returns this weekend after a two-year absence. The festival has deep ties to the area, as more than 3,000 tons of pumpkins are grown each year by roughly 15 commercial growers in the Half Moon Bay area.

