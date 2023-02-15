Italian-born, American ex-patriot John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) spent his life chasing after the great masters of European painting. He trained in Rome and Paris before moving to London, where he staked his claim as one of the most sought-after society portraitists of the Gilded Age.

He also traveled extensively throughout Europe, including seven trips to Spain between 1879 and 1912. The paintings he made in and about that country are the subject of “Sargent and Spain,” at the Legion of Honor, an exhibition organized in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and crammed with 144 objects, including photographs from Sargent’s personal collection.

SF once supported a Marxist labor school

SF once supported a Marxist labor school

A student at the California Labor School might have attended a W.E.B DuBois lecture, studied with Frank Lloyd Wright or had Maya Angelou for a classmate, as a show at the Tenderloin Museum attests

Max Blue writes about visual art and culture for The Examiner and other publications.

Tags

You May Also Like