Italian-born, American ex-patriot John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) spent his life chasing after the great masters of European painting. He trained in Rome and Paris before moving to London, where he staked his claim as one of the most sought-after society portraitists of the Gilded Age.
He also traveled extensively throughout Europe, including seven trips to Spain between 1879 and 1912. The paintings he made in and about that country are the subject of “Sargent and Spain,” at the Legion of Honor, an exhibition organized in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and crammed with 144 objects, including photographs from Sargent’s personal collection.
Wonder what Sargent was doing on all those trips to Spain? The number of copies he made of paintings by El Greco, Goya, Velázquez and others posits a pretty clear answer: looking at art! The Spanish masters weren’t particularly popular in the general European culture of the time, but were revered as painters’ painters. (Manet had made a pilgrimage to Spain in 1865 similar to Sargent’s.) The copies are impressive, if little more than technical studies, revealing how Sargent was accumulating and blending these influences to inform his personal style — you could almost mistake his copy of Velázquez’s “Aesop” for an original Goya.
The originals on view don’t look much like Sargents either — and to great effect. Here, he ditches both his signature realism and opulent subject matter in favor of stylistic and cultural exploration. First up, we get a slew of paintings of flamenco dancers and musicians, which capture movement and likeness. Sargent’s most famous flamenco scene, the 1882 painting “El Jaleo,” is regrettably absent, but the handful of figure studies he made in preparation for that painting, included at the Legion instead, hold their own weight. Two pictures of the famous dancer Carmen Dauset Moreno are the closest he gets to proper society portraits, though even the most straightforward of the two Sargent painted for no commission. The other shows her mid-dance, blending his penchant for perfect faces with the Impressionistic stylings he developed in Spain.
Experimentation freed Sargent to make some of his best work. Architectural studies of courtyards, featuring fountains and farm animals, show him mastering the effect of light on objects and animals before introducing people. Pastoral scenes such as “Gathering Blossoms” and “Under the Olives,” both 1908, are dappled representations of women at work, with all the delicacy of Renoir and verve of Van Gogh. “Majorcan Fisherman,” 1908, in which the titular young man practically leans against the picture’s frame while a blue triangulation of ocean takes up the background and the orange of a bowl bursts into the fore, is nothing short of thrilling. “Hospital at Granada,” 1912, which shows the hospital’s crowded anteroom seems to stage every expression of human emotion. This is not the Sargent of stuffy parlors, and I like the roving Impressionist version better. I think he did, too.
“Sargent and Spain” doesn’t celebrate Sargent the artist so much as Sargent the amateur anthropologist, obsessed with a culture he never fully assimilated into. Painting kept him at a distance. But it was also the thing that allowed him entre, from the Spanish masters to his own canvases. Sargent superfans will be tickled to trace the reverberations of this influence throughout his work, but that might be a misguided approach for most visitors. Instead, let your trip to the Legion of Honor be like Sargent’s trips to Spain: Check your pretense at the door and bask in some beautiful paintings.