While it’s San Francisco’s newest major music festival, this weekend’s Portola Music Festival sourced its inspiration from the annals of local history.

The event, which brings electronic artists, metaverse pop stars and other legendary performers to San Francisco’s Pier 80 in Bayview, gets its name from the 1909 Portola Festival, which was held in the aftermath of the earthquake of 1906. Organizers were eager to show the world that The City was back and better than ever.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting