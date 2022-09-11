Pianist Sarah Cahill’s career has blossomed in the Bay Area and elsewhere, particularly through concerts, music festivals, recordings and a San Francisco radio show on music. But this month her keyboard skills are in full bloom with three performances, including two at the seventh annual Flower Piano music festival — with its dozen-piano array — at the San Francisco Botanical Garden on Sept. 14 and 17.
Cahill, who as a faculty member at San Francisco Conservatory of Music where she teaches courses in music history and literature, especially of the 20th century, recently performed with pianist Regina Myers their co-commissioned world premiere of SFCM alum Riley Nicholson’s “Up” at the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.
Cahill, who hosts the Sunday evening radio show “Revolutions Per Minute” on KALW, 91.7 FM, has been a longtime champion of music by female composers, notably through her “The Future Is Female” project, which explores and reframes the piano literature by showcasing numerous compositions by women from the Baroque era to the present.
“It’s important to both Regina and me to highlight women, and particularly women of color — Errollyn Wallen and Eleanor Alberga — on this concert and at Flower Piano,” Cahill said. “First of all, the music itself is fabulous and needs to be heard. Second of all, we want to counterbalance, even in some small way, the many concerts that exclude any women composers and composers of color. There is absolutely no reason to still be playing concerts of all white male composers in 2022.”
Myers, who is a San Francisco Conservatory of Music and Mills College music alum, first started performing with Cahill in 2010 when they played duets by the Bay Area minimalist composer Terry Riley. Like Cahill, she has a history of commissioning new works, and has been a big booster of new works by young composers.
“Even as a student at the S.F. Conservatory years ago, I always wanted to perform the new works of my fellow students in the composition department, and during my time at Mills thrived in the supportive community of musical innovators,” Myers recalled. “There are so many pianists that play the standard repertoire and do it so well; I'm more interested in exploring what is coming next for ‘classical’ music and being part of that development.”
Indeed, Myers founded a collective of pianists called New Keys in 2004 that she said “searched for innovative new works from young composers and commissioned new works for piano ensembles.”
Cahill and Myers return for the opening night program of the Flower Piano music festival in which they will be part of a 12-piano choir for the premiere of San Francisco composer Benjamin Gribble’s multi-textured experimental piece “Fall and Fly.” Stanford Symphony director Paul Phillips conducts the groundbreaking work that that Flower Piano co-founder Dean Mermell describes as a “sonic journey in three movements.”
Mermell and his friend Mauro Fortissimo formed Sunset Piano — the predecessor of the Flower Piano music festival — in 2013, with the concept of putting pianos in unexpected outdoor locations.
“Our first project together was installing 12 pianos all along the San Mateo coastline, documented in the film “Twelve Pianos,” Mermell said. Twelve has a lot of resonance, with the 12-tone scale, 12 months; it’s just one of those ‘right’ numbers for projects. Flower Piano began in 2015 when we brought the idea of hiding 12 pianos in Golden Gate Park to S.F. Parks and Recreation. It was the 75th anniversary of the S.F. Botanical Garden, and they brought the idea to them. We redesigned the event to fit the garden and they embraced it right away, The first Flower Piano happened that summer.”
Cahill and Myers reprise all but “3-Day Mix” from the SFCM concert at two pianos for the Flower Piano music festival’s Duo Piano Program on Sept. 17, with 10 other pianos scattered around the Botanical Garden, which should offer an interesting, special acoustical contrast no less satisfying from the same performance at Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.
“Putting a grand piano into a little grove or garden encourages people to gather around it, which is a beautiful vibe,” Mermell said. “Every environment has a different acoustic signature, as well as ambient sounds. The sound of the wind rushing through the leaves can become part of the music, and I’ve actually heard birds respond to someone playing in the higher registers of the keyboard. So the environment isn’t just a backdrop, it’s an interactive set. And people listen differently than they might in a concert hall or other indoor space.”