Pianist Sarah Cahill’s career has blossomed in the Bay Area and elsewhere, particularly through concerts, music festivals, recordings and a San Francisco radio show on music. But this month her keyboard skills are in full bloom with three performances, including two at the seventh annual Flower Piano music festival — with its dozen-piano array — at the San Francisco Botanical Garden on Sept. 14 and 17.
 

