A theatrical masterpiece by Shakespeare and two famous Hollywood takes on one of the most fabled love stories would seem to be tough acts to follow. But when San Francisco Opera stages the world premiere of John Adams’ “Antony and Cleopatra” on Sept. 10, the company will go beyond a sonorous retelling of an epic romance and present a fresh, empowering interpretation.

Commissioned for S.F. Opera’s centennial, “Antony and Cleopatra” is based on one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies and includes elements of two classic works — Plutarch’s “Life of Marc Antony” and Virgil’s “Aeneid” — which influenced the Elizabethan-era play. Unlike most plays by the Bard adapted to opera, Adams’ version will be sung in English. But that doesn’t mean the task of creating a panoramic stage production encompassing ancient Rome and Egypt as well as several monumental characters was easy.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.