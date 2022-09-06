A theatrical masterpiece by Shakespeare and two famous Hollywood takes on one of the most fabled love stories would seem to be tough acts to follow. But when San Francisco Opera stages the world premiere of John Adams’ “Antony and Cleopatra” on Sept. 10, the company will go beyond a sonorous retelling of an epic romance and present a fresh, empowering interpretation.
Commissioned for S.F. Opera’s centennial, “Antony and Cleopatra” is based on one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies and includes elements of two classic works — Plutarch’s “Life of Marc Antony” and Virgil’s “Aeneid” — which influenced the Elizabethan-era play. Unlike most plays by the Bard adapted to opera, Adams’ version will be sung in English. But that doesn’t mean the task of creating a panoramic stage production encompassing ancient Rome and Egypt as well as several monumental characters was easy.
“The play is pretty sweeping, as it covers over 40 scenes and 40 characters, and some argue many more depending on folio or version,” said director Elkhanah Pulitzer. “The biggest challenge was in trying to create an overall story arc that preserved all the wonderful and critical events of our three leads: Antony, Cleopatra and Octavian. Antony and Cleopatra’s fall as great lovers and leaders counterbalance with the extraordinary rise of Octavian, who would rebrand himself Augustus Caesar, the first Roman emperor.”
Although “Antony and Cleopatra” could have been considered a history, Shakespeare classified it as a tragedy largely because Marc Antony — a great general and one of triumvirs who ruled Rome — squandered his exalted position for his passion for Cleopatra, leading to war, defeat and a dual suicide.
Adams’ opera closely tracks Shakespeare’s play, focusing on the series of events and tragic decisions that bring about the fall of Antony and Cleopatra, according to baritone Gerald Finley, who plays Marc Antony.
“Antony is aware of the impact of remaining in Egypt with Cleopatra while wars engulf the Roman state,” Finley said. “He is still acutely aware of an ambition to maintain his honor and nobleness in the great tradition of historic warriors, and says, ‘If I lose my honor, I lose myself.’ He must confront Caesar and give up his relationship with Rome. In the end, he has very few options. John’s story allows Antony to reflect on his age, experience and vulnerability to the charms of ‘Egypt’ as he calls Cleopatra, but that charm is both his reason for living and dying.”
Adams is said to have had Finley in mind for the role of Antony, who portrayed the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in his San Francisco Opera’s 2005 premiere of “Doctor Atomic.”
“I have known John for some time, and my experience in performing his operas has helped me to understand his vocal writing,” Finley explained. “It was a huge privilege to sing J. Robert Oppenheimer here in San Francisco 17 years ago, and he got to know the strengths — and weaknesses — of my voice and stage work. As soon as I heard he had me in mind for Antony, I knew that I would have a wonderful role and score to work on.”
In the role of Cleopatra is rising soprano Amina Edris, an appropriate choice, in part because she was born in Egypt and is keen to talk about how the queen, who lived from 69-30 BCE, has been misinterpreted.
“I think Cleopatra is misunderstood,” Edris said. “We as a society have chosen to focus on the imagined glamour, sexuality and manipulation, when in fact we should admire and celebrate her strength, resilience, power, leadership and intelligence.”
Judging by Edris’ interpretation of Cleopatra, audiences could be in store for a memorable and stereotype-defying portrayal of the legendary queen.
“The Shakespearean text, while it recognizes some aspects of her greatness and sheer boldness, also leans heavily into the femme fatale, moody, unruly woman narrative,” Edris explained. “I had to make a deliberate choice at the beginning of this project if I was going to play into or against that text. As an Egyptian woman, I feel a great sense of responsibility to represent her in the absolute best way I can. Because of that, I choose to honor her legacy by imagining her not as a sex symbol, but as the outstanding, charismatic, commanding woman and leader I believe she was.”
In addition to new interpretations of the characters in “Antony and Cleopatra,” the opera also raises the curtain on a set design quite different from what one might expect for ancient Egypt and Rome.
As set designer Mimi Lien explained, “My intention was to convey how people feel about these two epic civilizations, rather than try to replicate how the locations look — and to capture the emotions we have about Egypt and Rome, which have been shaped by popular culture, via the spatial volumes on the stage.”
The main set element is an enormous abstract wall representing the queen’s palace in Alexandria, which was inspired by the set from the 1963 cinematic extravaganza “Cleopatra” with Elizabeth Taylor in the title role. There is also a vanity and daybed in Cleopatra’s boudoir, which is directly borrowed from 1930s Hollywood sets of Busby Berkeley and Cedric Gibbons.
“The intention here is to immediately reference Hollywood as the frame through which we are telling this story and to conjure up the particular brand of glamour that accompanies the movie stars and screen icons of the day, drawing a parallel between them and the historical figures of Cleopatra and Marc Antony,” Lien said. “Conveniently, the Art Deco styles prevalent in 1930s Hollywood film sets were directly borrowing from Egyptian architecture, so creating a hybrid between the two feels quite natural.”
However, the story of “Antony and Cleopatra” will be communicated largely through acting and, of course, music.
“Although John has been scrupulous in his verse selection in ‘Antony and Cleopatra,’ there is the great challenge for performers of getting that text over to the audience while singing our best,” Finley said. “The best plays I have seen have been those where the actors say things you might not understand normally, but the way they deliver the lines makes you understand their meaning. John has provided us vocal performers with a great delivery system by the way he writes the line, with emphases, pitch and rhythm designed to allow an audience to understand feeling and meaning. What is in the score is from the composer’s mind and heart.”
