San Francisco Opera will inaugurate its centennial season in just over two months, and on Thursday will celebrate the music of Giuseppe Verdi — a composer whose operas have played a prominent, memorable and enduring role over the storied company’s first 100 years — with "Eun Sun Kim Conducts Verdi," a concert that showcases many of his arias, duets and orchestral and choral works.
S.F. Opera music director Kim, who is from South Korea, made her U.S. debut with performances of Verdi’s “Requiem” and “La Traviata” and helms the orchestra. It will be joined by the San Francisco Opera Chorus led by John Keene, as well as baritone Etienne Dupuis, his wife, soprano Nicole Car, and bass Soloman Howard, all of whom star in the company’s riveting production of “Don Giovanni,” in an evening of music selections from “Luisa Miller,” “Il Trovatore” and “Don Carlo.” (On Friday, tenor Arturo Chacón Cruz bowed out due to illness.)
Covering the breath of Verdi’s illustrious career, “Luisa Miller,” “Il Trovatore” and “Don Carlo” represent, respectively, masterpieces from his early, middle and late periods.
“‘Luisa Miller,’ from the composer's mid-30s, embodies the brusque energy and dynamism of his youth,” said SFO dramaturg emeritus Kip Cranna. “Luciano Pavarotti starred in SFO’s first ‘Luisa Miller’ performances in 1974, and we have done the piece in two subsequent seasons, most recently 2015.”
“Il Trovatore” was one of three major operas, along with “Rigoletto” and “La Traviata,” which Verdi composed successively during the middle period of his career and they have been performed numerous times at SFO, with few seasons at the War Memorial Opera House not including at least one of those titles.
“'Il Trovatore’ comes from the early 1850s when Verdi is about to turn 40 and displays his growing gift for matching masterful melody with compelling drama,” Cranna said.
And “Don Carlo,” the most mature opus of the trio, was first composed in French as “Don Carlos” but is most often heard in its later Italian version. The San Francisco Opera will perform for the first time ballet music from the rarely heard French version as well as famous arias from the Italian standard.
“Verdi composed the opera in his early 50s and revised it when he was almost 70,” Cranna said. “Its broadly arching dramatic structure allows for expansive scenes like the soprano's magnificent ‘Tu che la vanità,’ featured in the concert, along with the rarely heard ballet music from the opera.”
There are challenges to conducting works by Verdi and preparing singers to perform his operas, according to Keene, which involve striking a balance between rhythmic propulsion and long, grand lyric phrasing, as well as the need to “create beautiful, detailed color and texture in the orchestras without overwhelming the stage.” But conducting his compositions involves other challenges, some specific to each of the three operas highlighted in the concert.
“A less technical but equally important challenge overall is to capture the ‘‘tinta (color) of each opera, honoring what Verdi chose musically in response to the dramatic situation,” Keene said. “For the earlier ‘Luisa Miller’ and ‘Il Trovatore,’ there are the bel canto aspects to the works which must be respected; for the later ‘Don Carlo’ there is the more symphonic structure which needs attention.”
Keene is especially attuned to the specific needs of conducting the sweeping choral compositions that often command the stage in Verdi’s operas, in particular their rhythmic pulse, and one of the operas in focus at the concert is a particular favorite of his.
“I try to encourage the chorus to feel that pulse individually and collectively as an ensemble, to meet the conductor with a constant ‘heartbeat' rather than being led or following,” Keene said. “This allows flexibility for the chorus to respond to a conductor’s interpretation in rehearsal and spontaneously in performance. I have to say ‘Don Carlo’ is one of my favorite operas in general — the depth of pathos and emotional mastery Verdi found in this work is unmatched in his output, which is saying quite a bit when you think of all the great characters he brought to life.”
With respect to the orchestra, Keene cites specific qualities that make Kim especially well-suited to conducting music by Verdi.
“Eun Sun is a singer’s conductor; her sensitivity to the needs of singers vocally and artistically is on equal footing with her attention to orchestral detail,” Keene said. “This allows for great performances to emerge, the combining of stage and pit into one unified whole. Her technical control allows the stage and pit to come into this symbiosis, which is always a wonderful thing in operatic performance, but Verdi’s music especially demands a particular combination of precision and freedom for maximum impact.”
For Howard, who is one of the singers performing in the concert, Verdi’s music holds special, almost stylish, resonance.
“As a bass, there is a nobility in sound and singing in the majority of his roles that I find fluidly feels close to my sensibilities and love of elegance,” Howard said. “For me, Verdi’s music perfectly blends the voice with the musical orchestration, like wearing the perfect suit and tie — immediate distinctive sense of character and connection.”
SFO has presented 16 of Verdi’s operas, many of which have been memorable performances, including the 1938 production of “La Forza del Destino” in which a sustained applause for a duet prompted famed tenor Beniamino Gigli, playing the near-death Don Alvaro, to rise from his stretcher to take a bow; Leontyne Price’s role debut as Lenora, which would become one of her signature parts, in the 1958 production of “Il Trovatore”; Pavarotti’s role debut as Radames in the company’s 1981 new production of “Aida”; and Plácido Domingo’s rescue of the company’s 1983 gala opening night performance of “Otello,” when he flew from New York to stand in for the ailing Carlo Cossutta in the title role.
Verdi’s operas have opened more than a quarter of San Francisco Opera’s seasons, but they’ve been a big hit in The City since well before the company’s debut in the 1920s. Indeed, the composer’s music, particularly his then-modern opera “Ernani,” was very popular in Gold Rush-era San Francisco. And early on, according to Cranna, San Franciscans came to appreciate that Verdi brought something new that went beyond the Italianate lyricism of his predecessors.
“Those rough-hewn 49ers evidently loved it,” Cranna said. “Thanks to touring companies, ‘Ernani,’ although rarely heard nowadays, was the go-to opera in this city's early days, with more than 150 performances before the turn of the century. The local folks apparently couldn't get enough, and I think they responded — as we still do today — to the vigor and dramatic thrust of Verdi's music, as well as the compelling melody. And this appeal has not faded in 21st century San Francisco.”
IF YOU GO
“Eun Sun Kim Conducts Verdi” at San Francisco Opera
Where: War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $29 to $249; Livestream available at $25
Contact: (415) 864-3330, www.sfopera.com/verdi
Note: An after-party with music director Eun Sun Kim and general director Matthew Shilvock will be held at 10:15 p.m. in the Green Room at the Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.; proceeds from tickets, which are $250, benefit San Francisco Opera’s annual campaign in support of Kim’s vision for the future of opera.