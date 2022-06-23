“Today I have to write a culminating scene,” says busy San Francisco actor/director/playwright Michael Gene Sullivan, who’s been San Francisco Mime Troupe head writer for the past 22 years. “A lot of things have to come together.”
He is on the phone several weeks before the much anticipated July Fourth grand opening of the Mime Troupe’s latest political musical comedy, “Back to the Way Things Were.” The troupe premieres a new, original free show every year on the Fourth at Dolores Park, but this year it’s especially eagerly anticipated by troupe artists and by audiences because it follows the two-year pandemic shutdown.
Sullivan says that recently he’s been sitting in his car, feverishly writing scenes for his one-hour show, between matinee and evening shows of “Ragtime,” in which he’s performing at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.
Cowritten with Marie Cartier, “Back to the Way . . .” (tagline: “Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be”) is an extended version of the final radio play that the S.F. Mime Troupe aired during the dog days of the pandemic. As Sullivan explains, he and composer/lyricist/music director Daniel Savio knew that “the good old days weren’t that great” and aimed to explore that concept. Police brutality, “the war on immigrants,” climate change, civil rights . . . Sullivan ticks off a list.
For the radio play, he created a prototype working-class family: Alice and Ralph (yes, he was thinking of “The Honeymooners”) and their nihilistic college-age daughter, Zoe, who’s about the same age as Zachary, the son of Sullivan and his wife, Velina Brown. Brown and Sullivan played the couple in the radio version; now Mime Troupe regular Lizzie Calogero plays Alice, and Brown directs.
“Those of us significantly older than Zoe remember the days of activism, the days of hope,” says Sullivan. “But Zoe’s generation has never been able to get on an airplane without taking off their shoes because someone might murder them. The U.S. has been at war most of their lives. They’ve grown up with YouTube showing Black people being abused by cops. We say, ‘You’re the future’ (and they think), ‘You’re gonna put it all on us?’”
He relished the opportunity to explore the dystopia that Zoe sees around her while at the same time showing what her parents see: the absence of “that constant dread that characterized the Trump/Covid years."
“All I had to do was make it funny,” he sighs.
Since the San Francisco Mime Troupe is a collective, the group meets to discuss each new annual show — its theme, the issues that need to be covered — and it’s the head writer’s job to fold the ideas into the show, with live original music (this year, Savio plays keyboard with Dylan Jennings on winds and Jason Young on drums) and a set that can be put up and broken down as the Troupe tours to parks throughout the state during the summer.
“I’m taking into consideration all the issues that (the collective members) bring up,” Sullivan explains. “The election, the Supreme Court, people’s sense of false news. I worked on the unhoused, housing costs, bureaucracy — Zoe has an internship at a homeless shelter and she has to work through all this red tape, which is farcically difficult.”
He says most of his preparation to write each year’s “dramatic comedic critique of modern American culture and economics,” as he describes it, is to read daily news articles from all over the world. “For theater to be viable, it has to be a town square where audience questions are addressed. Whatever is up for them in the zeitgeist, theater is a place to come to, lively and see those issues aired and addressed in a way that’s human. Not necessarily answered, though. A good play will have at least two sides to every argument, and those positions have to be well stated with real human beings in front of you, a sense of danger.”
In crafting a play, Sullivan follows the structure he teaches his own playwriting students: a three-act play and within each scene, a setup, a conflict and a resolution. “It’s very mathematical, and also very Aristotelian,” he says. (Aristotle famously proposed three rules for drama: unity of action, time and place.)
Sullivan’s plays have been seen worldwide; most recently, his “The Great Khan” was staged at San Francisco Playhouse, and his adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” has been running in rep at a theater in Kyiv for several years. (It just reopened; Sullivan declined any further royalties from the company.)
For Brown, a busy local actor/singer and longtime member of the Mime Troupe collective, she and others wanted to make sure there was some reference in the script to the attack on Roe v. Wade, but otherwise, she says, the play sets up a tension between people who are looking at before the pandemic with rose-colored glasses, and those who know that things were not all that rosy back then. Although the cast only has five members — Calogero and Norman Gee (who plays the bus driver-turned-Uber-driver Ralph) plus Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Andre Amarotico and Alicia M.P. Nelson — the characters include several unhoused people, a CEO, an 1880s robber baron, a cop, a butler and others.
This is Brown’s first time to direct a Mime Troupe live park show; she directed some of the company’s radio work recently and has directed elsewhere. Her specialties as a director, she says, are working individually with actors on their emotional arcs and relationships within the play, creating a safe space where actors can experiment and helping them with the songs. Her husband, when directing, specializes in the physical component; the Mime Troupe’s broad, crisp and farcical comedy harks back to the Italian commedia dell’arte style.
As a drama teacher at San Francisco’s Gateway High School, Brown points out that school kids now have not only fire drills and earthquake drills but also active shooter drills. Kids have a different perspective than their parents, she observes, who could look back on a time when certain current concerns didn’t exist — or so they might like to think.
“Back to the Way Things Were” explores the then-versus-now paradox. “There’s so much apocalypse imagery out there,” she sighs. “For us as artists, what if we use that same creative ability to picture . . . what if we get it right? What if we find a way to not just descend into shooting each other up?”
Sullivan acknowledges that all Mime Troupe shows over the last 63 years have something in common: “the critique part,” as he calls it. “That can be tiring for people,” he concedes. “Sometimes they just want to be entertained. It’s not like we’re taking away hope. Some things need to be condemned, some altered. The job is never done. That’s a challenge for the Mime Troupe and a challenge for those committing to try to change the world. Some audience members want to see theater as an escape from trying to change the world.”
The Mime Troupe isn’t likely to give up the changing-the-world job — ever. But they’ll continue to make you laugh all the while.
IF YOU GO:
San Francisco Mime Troupe's "Back to the Way Things Were"
Where: Dolores Park, S.F.
When: 1:30 p.m. July 4; for future performance at S.F. parks: sfmt.org
Contact: (415) 285-1717, sfmt.org