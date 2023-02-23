These may be untraditional rankings, but at leashed The City fared well in them.

San Francisco was named the second best city in the U.S. to date with your dog, according to a new study from Pawlicy Advisor, a pet insurance broker.

San Francisco Canine Controversy

“Dogs provide instant talking points, ease awkward silences, and can help calm you down to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” Pawlicy Advisor wrote in a release.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

