Yes, that means The City is a great place to bring your dog when you meet face-to-face with that person you’ve been messaging with for weeks after matching on Hinge, or you have finally given in to your mom’s request to meet her co-worker’s best friend’s brother’s daughter or son, who she swears will be “just perfect for you."
“Dogs provide instant talking points, ease awkward silences, and can help calm you down to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” Pawlicy Advisor wrote in a release.
The site added that man’s best friend can help quell nerves during a variety of different types of dates, including dinners, going out for a few drinks or “just a simple walk in the park.”
The company compared the 100 most populous cities in the country and weighed them against 15 different metrics they deemed to be “be important when trying to date with man’s best friend.”
Don't hold out hope for doing snow angels on Market Street
The factors — broken up into three categories: sociocultural factors, date night factors and environmental factors — included each city’s single population, number of dog parks per 100,000 people, cost of a date night, total inches of rainfall, household dog ownership, number of hiking trails per 100,000 people and more.
San Francisco received a cumulative score of 63.94 (out of 100), trailing only the study’s top city for single dog owners, Charleston, S.C. The City was buoyed by a high “walk score,” number of “pet-friendly event venues per 100,000 people” (10.29), single population percentage (42.7%) and average number of sunny days per year (259). The ranking may not be a surprise considering in 2020, The City had more dogs than children, if you can beagle-lieve that.
The cities with the poorest rating were Syracuse, N.Y. and Ogden, Utah. Ruff-sledding for them.