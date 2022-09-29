Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life.

Tech companies have left or its employees are working remotely, resulting in an unprecedented office vacancy. This has eroded our business and sales tax, and is reducing The City’s most significant tax revenue source, which is our property tax. San Francisco currently has over 25 million square feet of vacant commercial space.

John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco.