Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life.
Tech companies have left or its employees are working remotely, resulting in an unprecedented office vacancy. This has eroded our business and sales tax, and is reducing The City’s most significant tax revenue source, which is our property tax. San Francisco currently has over 25 million square feet of vacant commercial space.
Commercial landlords, especially those who have purchased in the last 10 years, are seeking considerable reductions in their property values. The property values of owners of older buildings will not be affected since they have the benefit of Proposition 13, which limited annual appreciation to 2%.
We watch as our city continues its slide due to a lack of vision and direction. The extent of the crime, drugs and homelessness our visitors, residents and businesses have to deal with every day is unacceptable. People are fed up. They are leaving San Francisco.
So what do we do? How do we protect our society while showing compassion for the sick and struggling people among us? We cannot ignore and arrest our way out of this. It is inhumane to continue allowing this.
Since our city has no rules, homeless people can come and go as they please. We need to enforce our quality of life laws, while providing services to these people who desperately need them, especially our veterans.
So how do we enforce the laws?
We must deal with the mentally ill and drug addicted, especially those who might overdose. I recommend the mayor and supervisors pass an ordinance stipulating that an incoherent person on our streets, who is not of sound mind, will be taken to a treatment center to be evaluated and helped over at least a 30-day period.
But where do we take them? We need mental health and drug rehabilitation centers with doctors, counselors and caseworkers who can provide treatments that save lives. There are 25 million square feet of vacant commercial space. Let’s consider these spaces as treatment centers, shelters or housing. We need to get severely mentally disabled individuals off the streets, treated accordingly and sent back home, wherever they came from. A joint effort to turn people’s lives around and clean up our streets would benefit San Francisco and its property owners.
Where will the money come from to do this? Keep in mind federal funds were provided during the pandemic, which will run out.
Now is the perfect time for The City to do a zero-based budget to start being accountable. This is a budgeting method where all expenses must be justified and approved in each new budget period.The Board of Supervisors should immediately direct the budget analyst to conduct a zero-based budget. The last zero-based budget was during the Willie Brown administration.
Through zero-based budgeting, City Hall can determine a department’s actual need in order to utilize its resources more effectively and efficiently — to cut waste and consolidate departments, programs and services where applicable, to eliminate those that are low-priority and not cost-effective and to reallocate funds to departments that are justified. We need to audit nonprofit agencies and city contracts to ensure that services are provided and determine if they are necessary, especially those providing homeless services. We must ensure that city contracts are entered into with the utmost integrity. Further, all revenue-generating departments need to audit their practices to ensure all revenue sources are addressed.
When I worked for the city from the early 1980s to 2005, we brought in hundreds of millions that were missed. I have identified over $200 million in revenue from currently missed assessments, taxes and fees.
There is also a lot of good will and philanthropic effort in our tech and other companies for San Francisco’s problems. If we had a business plan to address our homeless situation throughout The City, I know these companies — along with many others — would rise to the occasion to assist our brothers and sisters in need.
The safety of our city is crucial. Mayor London Breed cut $120 million two years ago in law enforcement funding and now wants more police. However, many policemen and policewomen have retired or transferred to other jurisdictions where there is more support and less politics. Walking around with a target on your back is not an easy job. I want to thank all law enforcement for their service to our city. San Francisco needs you.
I don’t have all the answers, but I do know the current approach isn’t working.
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco.