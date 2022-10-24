Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase highlights the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor.

dyer_owls_color.jpg
dyer_self.jpg

Jam Dyer, a non-binary artist living in Oakland whose comics have been collected as “The Pandemic Diaries” and “Mixtape" and appeared in Z2’s Joan Jett Anthology, the New Yorker, i-D online, Razorcake and Heavy Metal Magazine. jamdye.com

Witte-WEEK2.jpg
Witte-bio.jpg
Chuck-WEEK2.jpg
Whelon-bio.jpeg
Escobar-WEEK2.jpeg
trinidad-bio.jpg

Andrew Farago is the curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, author of numerous books on cartoons and chair of the Northern California chapter of the National Cartoonists Society.