Pâté en croûte probably won’t appeal to those with timid taste buds, though as the food revolutionary Julia Child once said, “The memory of a good pâté will haunt you for years.”

Like blood sausage, raw oysters, gorgonzola cheese and chopped liver, pâté en croûte seems to be an acquired taste. The French in France and in French-speaking Canada discover it early in life. Still, you don’t have to be a Parisian on the Left or Right Bank or from Quebec City to make it a food of choice.

At San Francisco restaurant, pups chow on filet mignon

San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend. Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, just opened in the city’s trendy Mission District. For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course “bone appetite” meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg. It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

