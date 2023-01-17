Between many a “Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake,” most ballet companies venture into new works gingerly, if at all, weighing box-office considerations.
Then there is the country’s oldest professional ballet company offering a festival of nothing but new dances. That’s the nonagenarian San Francisco Ballet, with the upcoming “Next@90” festival.
The event features nine world premieres by established and emerging international choreographers, “centering the innovation of the dance world right here in San Francisco for our 90th anniversary,” the company proclaims.
Innovation and adventure are baked into the company’s history, with international festivals, dozens of premieres and the participation of great dancers and choreographers from around the world.
As with 1995’s “UNited We Dance International Festival,” marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, and 2008’a “New Works Festival,” celebrating S.F. Ballet’s 75th anniversary, the upcoming festival was organized by Helgi Tómasson, the company’s artistic director from 1995 to 2022. The new artistic director, Tamara Rojo, will begin programming and choreography with the 2024 season.
The 2023 “Next@90” invited choreographers from various companies, veterans and newly emerging ones.
Two works are created by dancer-
choreographers long associated with S.F. Ballet: the distinguished company resident choreographer Yuri Possokhov, with a bold reimagination of the Stravinsky Violin Concerto, one of George Balanchine’s beloved masterpieces, and the company’s 50-year veteran, Val Caniparoli, with “Emergence.”
Possokhov’s illustrious choreographing career followed significant dancing positions: After training at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, he danced for 10 years with the Bolshoi Ballet and two years with the Royal Danish Ballet before joining S.F. Ballet as a principal dancer in 1994.
His works for S.F. Ballet have the widest possible range in music and concept, from hilarious to deeply tragic, playful to gripping — consider his “Magrittomania,” “Swimmer,” “RaKu,” “Optimistic Tragedy,” and “Francesca da Rimini” among them.
”Stravinsky’s music from 1951 sounds so contemporary ... and so Russian,” Possokhov says. “I danced this (the Balanchine choreography) so many times, it’s my favorite ballet, but there is no connection between that and my work. I needed to do this now, my memory of Balanchine comes back, of course, but this impulse gives me the chance to express myself.”
How did he decide to work with the Stravinsky Violin Concerto?
”When I got the invitation to participate in this festival, for me the first thing was to find music that talked to me, spoke to me because this is my world,” he says. “When I started thinking about the commission, I opened my computer and the first thing I clicked on was the Violin Concerto. Just the first click, it was there.
“It’s not a story; it’s more emotional. It’s like speaking with the composer. Because if you know this music, each phrase, it changes, it changes thoughts. It’s interesting because you have to follow the composer. So many changes, so many unpredictable movements.
”We divided by groups for the festival, and I’m a very lucky person — my group is perfect. Talented dancers, they’re young people, I admire them. And I think it’s our collaboration that’s great. So it’s us together.”
Caniparoli joined S.F. Ballet in 1973 and is celebrating a unique 50th anniversary with the company. In addition to performing as principal character dancer since 1985, he has created more than 20 works for S.F. Ballet, including “Ibsen’s House,” which premiered during the 2008 New Works Festival. Caniparoli’s ballets are also performed by more than 60 dance companies around the world.
Principal character dancers are rare creatures in ballet, combining excellence with longevity in a profession that sometimes chews up dancers within months, not years. Besides Caniparoli, notable dancers in this category included Ricardo Bustamante (who joined the company in 1980), Jorge Esquivel (who started his career with National Ballet of Cuba in 1968 and joined S.F. Ballet in 1993) and Anita Paciotti (1968).
Caniparoli’s Next@90 ballet, “Emergence,” is set to British-Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova‘s Concerto for Cello and Strings, and includes costume design by Susan Roemer and lighting design by Jim French.
”We’ve been so secluded by the pandemic, and now we are emerging,” Caniparoli says of his new work. “We don’t really know what to do with that, and facing new variants, a new war ... I put everything in the ballet, the isolation, what happens to relationships, the uncertainties facing all of us.
”In my work, I’ve been inspired by music and literature, here I was captured by the music of Tabakova, its dynamics. In the slow section, there is something so heartfelt in the music, finding that was a revelation.”
Of the festival, Kate Share — S.F. Ballet’s manager of wardrobe, wig, makeup, and costume construction — says: “One of the most exciting things about Next@90 is seeing how different one ballet looks from the next, like Bridget Breiner’s ‘The Queen’s Daughter,’ which is stark and minimalistic, and Dani Rowe’s ‘Madcap,’ which looks like it’s drawn from a deranged circus. Each ballet is its own ecosystem of creation.”
Yuka Oishi, debuting choreographer of “Bolero,” said, “Being able to work with brilliant dancers for my U.S. debut has been a fantastic opportunity, but that’s not most important about this project ... I believe that there is value in creating something together from nothing and sharing it with everyone. The creators who live in the present give shape to their imagination in order to pass it on to the future.”