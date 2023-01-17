Yuan Yuan Tan in "Magrittomania" by Yuri Possokhov, whose "Stravinsky Violin Concerto" will debut in the "Next@90" festival.

Yuan Yuan Tan appears in “Magrittomania” by Yuri Possokhov, whose “Stravinsky Violin Concerto” will debut in the “Next@90” festival.

 Marty Sohl

Between many a “Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake,” most ballet companies venture into new works gingerly, if at all, weighing box-office considerations.

Then there is the country’s oldest professional ballet company offering a festival of nothing but new dances. That’s the nonagenarian San Francisco Ballet, with the upcoming “Next@90” festival.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like