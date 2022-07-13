After a two-year hiatus, the San Francisco Art Book Fair, which offers visitors the chance to turn the pages of a staggering number of artists’ books, monographs and zines from around the world, returns this weekend for its most ambitious edition yet.
The fair, co-presented by local art gallery and bookshop Park Life, book publisher Colpa Press and Minnesota Street Project, launched in 2016 to coincide with Minnesota Street Project’s opening. The first edition, planned over only about three months, was inspired by the New York and Los Angeles Art Book Fairs, presented by Printed Matter, ground zero for zine and art book publishing in New York. Since then, the SF Art Book Fair has steadily grown to be the third largest art book fair in the country.
The scale of this year’s iteration, however, was initially up in the air.
“We thought it might be a more regional iteration of the fair because of the pandemic,” said Jamie Alexander, co-owner of Park Life. “But we have more international exhibitors than ever this year, which was a pleasant surprise for us.”
The finalized roster of over 130 exhibitors, almost twice as many as in 2019, includes publishers, antiquarian book dealers, artists and galleries from Canada, French Polynesia, Japan, Mexico, Argentina, France, Belgium, Greece and the Netherlands, as well as a national presence with an emphasis on the Bay Area.
Lindsay Albert, director of programming and public engagement at Minnesota Street Project, sees this explosive interest in the fair as an upside to the pandemic and a result of the way Minnesota Street Project pivoted during the downturn.
“The pandemic allowed for us to focus more on online programming and tap into an international audience that we now have,” she said.
One of those efforts was the launch of the SFABF Publishing Grant, which awarded nine $1,000 grants to a diverse set of local and national publishers, many of whom who will be exhibiting at this year’s edition of the fair, including Bay Area publishers Sming Sming Books, Sun Night Editions and Unity Press.
Another way the fair emphasizes the local art community is by commissioning local artists to produce limited edition prints to benefit the fair. In the past, featured artists have included major names such as Sadie Barnette, Barry McGee and Alicia McCarthy. McCarthy, a painter and founding member of the Mission School art movement, has returned to contribute again this year, alongside painter and textile artist Jeffry Sincich, who recently exhibited at Park Life.
In addition to the exhibitors at the book fair, a robust lineup of programming runs Friday through Sunday. This year’s slate, featuring book signings, talks and panels, was curated by David Senior, head of library archives at SFMOMA. Standout programs include: Senior in conversation with legendary San Francisco artist Lynn Hershman Leeson, whose work is currently on view in the Venice Biennale; Dana Beard in conversation with local curator Jordan Stein, whose recent book “Rip Tales: Jay DeFeo’s Estocada & Other Pieces”presents an eclectic San Francisco art history revolving around its titular subject; and a screening of animated films presented by Telematic Media Arts.
The fair kicks off Thursday evening with an opening night celebration including live DJs and food trucks. Galleries inside Minnesota Street Project are also open through the weekend for those inclined to see some art.
“I’ve never seen this much energy of this sort in a building in San Francisco, ever,” Alexander said, speaking to the response to previous years’ iterations of the fair.
While this year’s fair promises to be even more rousing than in the past, the best part comes after all the hubbub is left behind: the chance to curl up with a good book — or maybe a few dozen of them.