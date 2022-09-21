African-American Shakespeare Company

A carnival celebration scene from the African-American Shakespeare Company’s 2017 production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’

 Photo by Jay Yamada/Courtesy of San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony will usher in its 2022-23 season with two performances of Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in collaboration with the African-American Shakespeare Company. And both performances, conducted by music director Esa-Pekka Salonen, will be cause for celebration — on Thursday for the annual All San Francisco concert that honors community groups and regional nonprofits, and on Friday for the company’s Opening Night Gala concert.

The S.F. Symphony has usually presented different programs for the season openers. But in 2021, the company joined forces with Alonzo King Lines Ballet for the gala, and that experience helped inspire another shared effort for both opening concerts this season.

The All San Francisco concert is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. To request an invitation for a community group or nonprofit, email www.sfsymphony.org/allsf. The Opening Night Gala concert and after-party is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Concert tickets and dining packages are available via sfsymphony.org.