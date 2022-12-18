Nearly 2,000 San Francisco soccer fans descended upon JFK Drive on Sunday morning to catch Argentina playing off against France for the title of 2022 World Cup champion.
"I am super happy right now, my team needs this. My whole country is so happy right now," said Mariana Barrios, who grew up in Buenos Aires but now lives in the Fillmore district in San Francisco.
Shortly after the game kicked off at 7 a.m. cheers filled the frosty meadow in front of the Conservatory of Flowers after Lionel Messi scored in a penalty kick.
Tensions were high at half time when Argentina was ahead 2-0. But France, the which won the last World Cup, scored two goals within two minutes, bringing the game to a tie and into overtime.
In the end, Argentina took home the victory after beating France in a series of penalty kicks. The final tied score was 3-3 then Argentina won 4-2 in penalty kicks.
Many were rooting for Messi and his team to take away the championship on Sunday, which would be a first for the soccer superstar. But plenty of people in the crowd said they would be happy with any outcome.
"I'm just here for the atmosphere, I'm happy if either team wins," said Potrero Hill resident Kacey Coley.
San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg was on-site early Sunday rooting for a good game, also.
"S.F. is an international city, and soccer is an international sport. We were here out in the dark and in the cold this morning, and look at how beautiful it is!" Ginsburg said.
This is the 12th year that San Francisco has hosted a public viewing for the World Cup final, and was organized between the nonprofit Street Soccer U.S.A. and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.
It was also the first time that it has been held on JFK Drive, a move that was made possible due to voters' decision in November to close off the road to cars.
"This is exactly what car-free JFK Drive is all about, bringing resources together to do joyful and active activities that we can all enjoy together," said San Francisco resident Marie Sayles.
"This is why we fought so hard for this," Ginsburg added, referring to the advocacy he and others engaged in to create car-free JFK.
"We're here to bring people together. This is more than just watching a game, we're building community," said Rob Cann, S.F. resident and co-founder of Street Soccer U.S.A. "San Francisco has had a hard couple of years. We're here to show that S.F. is alive and rockin'."
