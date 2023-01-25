In the early 20th century, when the only mass media was newspapers and celebrities were rare, a handsome young San Franciscan was a bona fide superstar. He was world famous. He made unbelievable amounts of money. He had girlfriends in dozens of cities across the country. His feats were admired by millions. He was the best in the world at what he did.
And what he did, with unbelievable skill, nerve and panache, was defy death.
His name was Lincoln Beachey, and for 10 years he blazed across the American sky like a brilliant comet.
Lincoln Beachey was born in San Francisco in 1887. As Frank Marrero writes in “Lincoln Beachey: The Man Who Owned the Sky,” he grew up in very modest circumstances. His father had been blinded in the Civil War and had been living in a veteran’s home in Ohio since Lincoln was born. Beachey’s mother, Amy, provided for Lincoln and his older brother Hillery with her modest Army pension and by doing laundry for 10 families.
In 1896, when he was nine years old, Beachey rode his bike to the top of the Fillmore Street hill, one of the steepest in San Francisco, and rocketed down the 24% grade, somehow making it safely to the bottom. That daredevil ride was an augury of things to come.
Beachey was a decent student and excelled at mathematics, but school bored him. At age 12, he threw his school books in the trash and told his mother he was going to quit school and become a “mechanician,” a high-paid job at the time. Amy Beachey took her $78 savings and bought her son a broken engine. He fixed it, sold it for a big profit and was launched on a new career.
In 1900, Beachey’s mechanical skills landed him a job with a hydrogen balloonist, who took the 13-year-old into the air for the first time. In 1903 Beachey attached a high-powered engine to his bicycle, becoming one of the first motorcyclists, and began terrorizing San Francisco. Beachey had now gotten a taste of his two lifelong obsessions: flight and speed.
In 1905, a famous daredevil and promoter named Thomas Scott Baldwin, whose exploits had included parachuting into Golden Gate Park in 1887 and walking on a cable from the Cliff House to Seal Rocks, hired the 17-year-old Beachey to pilot Baldwin’s dirigible at the Lewis and Clark exposition in Portland, Ore. Hillery Beachey, also a budding aviator, joined forces with his brother. The Beachey-Baldwin partnership was a huge success. Beachey’s flying proved to be superb, he set a speed record (15 miles an hour), and huge and enthusiastic crowds watched as he performed daring exploits like landing the lighter-than-air craft on top of City Hall. But Beachey and Hillery were dissatisfied with their share of the proceeds and struck out on their own.
The following year, Beachey pulled off a grand publicity coup. Without permission, he took off in his dirigible from Washington, D.C.’s Luna Park. As tens of thousands of people below gaped, he cruised past the Washington Monument and landed on the White House lawn. After meeting with First Lady Edith Roosevelt, he flew to the U.S. Capitol, whose excited legislators ran outside to behold the airship coming straight at them, and landed it on the building’s steps.
This exploit made Beachey a national celebrity, the latter-day equivalent of a Hollywood idol or a rock star. Hordes of adoring women suddenly began offering themselves to the 18-year-old. Beachey married one of the first of these ur-groupies, a buxom young woman named May (Minnie) Wyatt. Minnie “showed herself to be more of a gold-digger than a wife,” in Marrero’s words, but Beachey was not exactly a paragon of marital virtue himself. He soon began inviting female admirers to come to his hotel rooms as he toured the country. In deference to the moral code of his day, according to which sexual relations were improper unless the parties were at least engaged, he bought diamond engagement rings by the dozen, and “always kept one ready in his vest pocket for any amorous encounter.” Soon Beachey had a fiancee in most of the cities he visited.
Meanwhile, a new type of flying machine was about to conquer the world. Building on the work of earlier pioneers like Otto Lilienthal, Wilbur and Orville Wright had made their epochal flight over the sand dunes of Kitty Hawk in 1904. But the Wright brothers’ obsessive fear that others would steal their patent, and various inevitable mishaps, delayed the development of the field, and the general public regarded powered flight as an impossibility. It was not until 1910, when American Glenn Curtiss and the Frenchman Louis Paulhan staged a thrilling flying demonstration near Los Angeles, that Americans grasped human flight was a reality.
The bedazzled Beachey applied to be a pilot on Curtiss’ team, but the laconic Curtiss told him he’d have to learn how to fly a plane first. Beachey was a slow learner. According to “The Man Who Owned the Sky,” an article that appeared in True Magazine in 1953, the epiphany that turned Beachey into one a greatest flier came when Curtiss asked him at the last minute to fly at a meet in Los Angeles where high winds had already caused two planes to crash, killing a pilot. Beachey managed to overcome the buffeting winds and rose to 3,000 feet. He was so happy he began to sing, when suddenly his motor died. “The silent chill of death raced across my soul as the aeroplane fell out of the sky,” Beachey recalled. The crowd, many of whom came to air meets in the hopes of seeing an aviator die, leaped to its feet.
Then, as Beachey was hurtling toward the ground, he entered into a kind of trance. The engine was dead, and in the silence he recalled the seagulls that he used to watch as a boy. He became one with the plane. Going against every natural instinct, he nosed the plane into the fall — “dived into it as simply as any gull,” Marrero writes. The dive gave him enough power to regain control, and he was able to pull up at the last second and land.
Curtiss was the first to reach Beachey as he got out of the plane. “Linc, that was as fine a demonstration of flying as I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Thank God you’re alive.”
Beachey replied, “Mr. Curtiss, in the silence I could finally feel the whole machine for the first time. I think I know how to fly now.”
Beachey had found the door to a realm into which very few aviators have ever ventured. His mastery of the sky brought him unheard-of wealth and fame, but also guilt so overwhelming he had to stop flying. That story, and that of the rest of Beachey’s brief, astonishing career, will be the subject of the next Portals.
Gary Kamiya is the author of "Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco" and "Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City."