In the early 20th century, when the only mass media was newspapers and celebrities were rare, a handsome young San Franciscan was a bona fide superstar. He was world famous. He made unbelievable amounts of money. He had girlfriends in dozens of cities across the country. His feats were admired by millions. He was the best in the world at what he did. 

And what he did, with unbelievable skill, nerve and panache, was defy death.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.

