San Francisco Public Library's latest art exhibit celebrates the life that teems in The City's Richmond district.
Starting Oct. 8, SFPL presents "In the Neighborhood: Watercolor Portraits of San Francisco's Richmond District." The exhibit, which will be on view in the 6th floor Skylight Gallery at the SF Main Library, features more than 40 original watercolor paintings as well as reproductions of selected commissions by local artist Robin Galante, illustrating life in the neighborhood before and during the pandemic.
“I love documenting my neighborhood, and I look forward to doing more of that as well as venturing east of Arguello and capturing other parts of San Francisco," said Galante.
"I’m especially drawn to places that are more ‘off the radar’... I’m not a huge planner. I never know where my art will take me, so I’m excited to see what’s next," she added.
Using watercolor pencils and ink as her medium, Galante's work is tinged with senses of nostalgia and affection.
Galante began the series in 2018, with hopes of preserving the character of her evolving neighborhood through art. She first moved to The City in 2003, where she painted scenes which captured what she loved about The City's west side — pastel-hued homes, classic movie theaters and off-center dive bars.
As more people took notice of Galante's art, she was soon commissioned by current and former Richmond district residents, who bonded with her over their love of the neighborhood.
When the pandemic hit San Francisco in March 2020, Galante documented life during this unprecedented time, painting her observations as she wandered near-empty streets.
“No matter how long I live here or how much I explore, there are still streets I’ve never seen. And those that are familiar continue to evolve and change, so there’s no end in terms of artistic inspiration,” said Galante.
