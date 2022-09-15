52325650333_172366b6ba_o.jpg

A watercolor painting of Balboa Theater.

 Robin Galante

San Francisco Public Library's latest art exhibit celebrates the life that teems in The City's Richmond district. 

Starting Oct. 8, SFPL presents "In the Neighborhood: Watercolor Portraits of San Francisco's Richmond District." The exhibit, which will be on view in the 6th floor Skylight Gallery at the SF Main Library, features more than 40 original watercolor paintings as well as reproductions of selected commissions by local artist Robin Galante, illustrating life in the neighborhood before and during the pandemic. 

52325650248_0ab6a9f289_o.jpg

A water color painting of Trad'r Sam, the oldest continuously running tiki bar in the US.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting