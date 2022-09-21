What began as a project between Robert Dawson, Ellen Manchester and their son, Walker Dawson, as a study of branch libraries in their hometown of San Francisco has blossomed into a photographic exhibition of libraries around the globe.
Now on view at the Main Library's Jewett Gallery through Nov. 13, "The Global Library Project" explores the role of public and private libraries in communities throughout the world.
Additionally on Oct. 22 at the Main Library's Koret Auditorium, Robert Dawson and Manchester will share their experiences of photographing Ukrainian libraries in Kyiv and Dnipro, two cities affected by the Russian invasion, in 2016.
Since the start of the invasion, more than 60 Ukrainian libraries have been destroyed and hundreds more have been damaged. During the presentation, audiences will get to hear directly from Ukrainian librarians speaking of their experiences during these destructive times.
"I was astonished to hear back and that some of (the librarians) were willing to share their stories despite everything going on there," said Robert Dawson.
"What they are going through is heartbreaking, and to get up every day to continue library service in the face of such terrible violence speaks volumes about the critical role libraries and librarians play in maintaining the fabric of our society," he added.
Visitors can follow in the family's journey through locations like the Calais Jungle, a famous French refugee camp and former synagogues turned libraries in Poland.
In 2018, Robert Dawson and Manchester received a Fulbright Global Scholar Fellowship to explore the relationship between libraries and refugees in Greece, Italy and Israel.
Certain themes emerged through their research, such as ideas of libraries as repositories of national memory as well as sites of intentional or accidental destruction. The duo also took note of librarians' changing roles as both knowledge workers and social workers.
Robert Dawson and Manchester were shaped and guided by past photographic surveys, such as 19th-century surveys of the American West and the work of the Farm Security Administration in the 1930s.
Their work showcases libraries as funky storefronts, pop-up reading centers and monastic learning and reading centers.
In a nod to Ukraine's rich and vibrant culture, the presentation will also include performances by the Zoloti Maky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Ukrainian Choral Group and a professional soloist on the Bandura Ukrainian instrument.
Members of the Ukrainian community will also share their perspectives on and stories about the Russian invasion.
