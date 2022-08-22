Tongo Eisen-Martin

Tongo Eisen-Martin's 2018 collection, "Heaven Is All Goodbyes," received an American Book Award and a California Book Award. 

 Photo by Starr Sutherland

“Poetry, man, it’s an exercise in interconnectedness,” Tongo Eisen-Martin says.

Appointed by Mayor London Breed in 2021, he is The City’s first Black poet laureate and the only one born and raised in San Francisco. “His work on racial justice and equity, along with his commitment to promoting social and cultural change, comes at such a critical time for our city and our country,” Breed noted in a press release. At 6’ 8’’ Eisen-Martin is The City’s tallest poet laureate and probably the coolest.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

 