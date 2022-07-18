Personal stories often are at the heart of the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, the world’s biggest and longest-running Jewish film festival, which is being renewed for the 42nd time starting Thursday with 71 films from 14 countries.
Among that array of features is “Remember This,” a gripping one-man tour-de-force staring David Strathairn about the World War II Polish underground resistance hero Jan Karski, which makes its world premiere in San Francisco and has powerful, long-lasting lessons for humanity.
“Remember This” is the cinematic adaptation of the 2019 play “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” based on the true story of its namesake protagonist, who in 1942 saw some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust in the Warsaw Ghetto and at Nazi extermination camps, and then sought to share his eyewitness account with key political figures in the west — but was largely ignored.
The one-man play, also starring Strathairn, debuted at Georgetown University, where Karski earned a doctorate and taught at its School of Foreign Service for 40 years. Karski’s story was originally conceived as a multi-actor production in 2014 — the centennial of Karski's birth — and was co-written and directed by Georgetown professor and artistic director Derek Goldman.
Goldman also co-founded the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, whose mission has been to humanize global politics through the power of performance. In this case, the performative account of Karski’s story has long resonated, gaining potency with the play and now the film.
“The issues that Karski's story surfaces are so many and deep,” Goldman said. “Obviously the war in Ukraine, and the role of Poland in taking in refugees, has brought home elements of the story in new and immediate ways. The play and film also speak deeply to the issue of the status of truth and the danger of disinformation and denial, as well as to the distinctions between individual responsibility and the role of governments and institutions.”
Strathairn, who was a best actor Oscar nominee in 2005 for his portrayal of the towering journalist Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” will make a homecoming for the Castro Theatre premiere of “Remember This,” as he is a San Francisco native and alumnus of Redwood High School. Indeed, one of his first stage roles was in a revival of Harold Pinter’s “The Birthday Party,” directed by Robert Woodruff, which was presented at the Castro in the early '70s.
As in the case of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” Strathairn, as Karski, portrays a truth teller facing off against empowered demagogic liars.
“Murrow spoke truth to power in a pristine, objective fashion, and Karski very much was in the same vein," Strathairn said. “There is a definite parallel between these two men.”
Nonetheless, for Strathairn, the role of Karski has been unlike any he has performed, as he is not only the lone actor in the film; he also deftly plays characters that Karski interacts with, including British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden, Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter and, memorably, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“It’s tricky because one is trying to replicate two very extraordinary, famous figures — FDR obviously, and Karski,” Strathairn said. “You want to be as respectful as possible, not be cartoonish or go for any stereotypical thing, but nonetheless give the audience a chance to perhaps experience the conversation between the two men with the least amount of impediments, such as accents.”
FDR, Eden and Frankfurter at best acknowledged, and at worst skirted or ignored, Karski’s recounting of the crimes he witnessed. FDR changed the subject to agricultural policy after Karski raised the horrors of the Holocaust to him in a meeting in the Oval Office — a fact that was shocking, saddening and enraging to Strathairn.
“It makes you angry,” Strathairn said. “We tried to evoke the moments, try to be as respectful of how Karski never pointed the finger of culpability at any of them but just reported. ... It’s an interesting window into our own inability to believe something that is too horrific that you can’t believe it would happen, as it was with Frankfurter, who said he didn’t believe Karski was lying but he couldn’t believe something so horrific could be happening.”
The horrors of the Holocaust and Karski’s harrowing experience of seeing them, enduring the torture of Soviet and Nazi incarcerations, yet managing to escape and bear witness is captured in black and white. The title “Remember This” is a sobering advisory spoken to Karski by a Polish Jewish community leader who took him on a surreal tour of the Warsaw Ghetto. And the black-and-white cinematography helps convey the contrast between light and dark, good and evil, known and unknown.
“Color has a very interesting way of creating a connotative base of response,” Strathairn explained. “We may not be as conscious of that as when we see a black-and-white film. It focuses the viewer’s appreciation of the material in a different way, more stark and pristine.”
But as Strathairn points out, it’s also quite a challenge for a cinematographer to create a black-and-white landscape, which in “Remember This” is creatively laid out and appropriately hued in a minimalist set of a table and two chairs that evoke Karski’s often stark, fragile existence and mission.
“For the film I saw Karski’s journey in three distinct lighting schemes: a white world, which bookends the film, with the hope for moral clarity and justice, clear and well-defined; a gray world with recessed memories touched by tragedy, distant but affected; and a black world lost in the surreal chaos of evil, corrupted and dissociative," said director Jeff Hutchens. "Karski is enveloped in those worlds with an intensity that only film as a medium allows, transitioning between them while light and shadow control what is seen and remains unseen.”
In the film’s prologue, Strathairn repeats a quote from Karski — “It’s not easy knowing human beings have infinite capacity to ignore things that are not convenient.”
Although this element of human nature makes us susceptible to denial, omission and rationalization, Strathairn says Karski believed that “the only real protector of human rights is other people — we might try to rely upon governments and those who are in power. But as we have seen, human rights are being assaulted in so many ways, and it’s up to the people to protect them.”
“Remember This” screens 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the Castro Theatre, and Strathairn, directors Goldman and Hutchens and producer Eva Anisko are expected to attend.