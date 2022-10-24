Crawl SF Mayes Oyster House

This year's "Crawloween" event will feature 50 participating bars, including Mayes Oyster House. 

Spooky season sips are in order for San Franciscans this weekend as "Crawloween" takes place at over 50 bars in Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, North Beach, Nob Hill, the Tenderloin, the Marina and Cow Hollow. 

The three-day Halloween weekend event organized by Crawl SF, a local marketing and events company, features drink specials at its participating bars, a costume contest, DJs and free party bus rides, with pickup locations soon to be announced. 

