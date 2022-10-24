Spooky season sips are in order for San Franciscans this weekend as "Crawloween" takes place at over 50 bars in Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, North Beach, Nob Hill, the Tenderloin, the Marina and Cow Hollow.
The three-day Halloween weekend event organized by Crawl SF, a local marketing and events company, features drink specials at its participating bars, a costume contest, DJs and free party bus rides, with pickup locations soon to be announced.
Founder Matt Seliga initially began CrawlSF as a small event startup that was inspired by large East coast bar crawls he attended. The San Francisco-based company now produces numerous annual events that attract tens of thousands of people throughout the year, such as the North Beach Bar Run, the LepraCon St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl and Sweatercon.
The 10th annual San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl takes place Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31. Participating bars include California Jack's, Wreck Room, the Bamboo Hut, Tupelo, Lush Lounge, Tony Nik's and more.
To get started on the pub crawl, attendees must check in at one of the starting bars: Mayes Oyster House, Nick's Crispy Tacos (Saturday only), Del Mar (Saturday Only) or Tupelo (Saturday only). Check-in times can be found on the event's website.
Once checked in, attendees will receive their pub crawl map and their "Crawloween" wristband, which gives you free entry to all of the bars and access to all of the drink specials.
The pub crawl map also features a list of all bars, drink specials, party bus pick up locations and after-party details. There's no set time or schedule at each bar, so hop around as you see fit.
Since the event doesn't have a venue big enough to host the costume contest, CrawlSF will be holding their event through Instagram. Details will be announced soon and prizes will be available for the best individual and group costumes.
Tickets for "Crawloween" range from $12 to $45, with prices rising as the event date gets closer.