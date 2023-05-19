Dark smoke hangs against the backdrop of a sky turned orange while thousands of acres of forest burn. That’s a familiar sight for Bay Area residents.
It’s also a scene from Richard Mosse’s latest video installation, “Broken Spectre” (2018-22), which documents illegal deforestation and industry in the Brazilian Amazon. Following its premiere in London in 2022 and a stint in Melbourne, the artist’s gripping climate exposé debuts in the U.S. at San Francisco’s newest art space, 1201 Minnesota St.
Founded by the Minnesota Street Project Foundation, the venue is a 20,000-square-foot exhibition space focusing on media art such as Mosse’s. To remain nimble and accessible, 1201 won’t program out as far in advance as most galleries or museums do, instead responding to urgency.
Fitting, then, that the space would launch with such an ambitious and timely exhibition as “Broken Spectre,” co-presented with SFMOMA — which loaned the piece from its collection — and Altman Siegel, which is mounting a companion exhibition of Mosse’s photographs titled “Occidental.”
“Broken Spectre” presents the conclusion of a trilogy 10 years in the making, including Mosse’s previous films “The Enclave” (2013) and “Incoming” (2019), which documented the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the European refugee crisis, respectively. All were made in collaboration with cinematographer Trevor Tweeten and composer Richard Frost.
“What I saw in the Amazon was the most depressing because it felt the most unstoppable,” Mosse said.
At 74 minutes, projected across four channels with 12.2 surround sound, “Broken Spectre” carries the weight of its subject. In what Mosse calls “the no man’s land between contemporary art and photojournalism,” the film offers perspectives on the deforestation crisis at the macro, micro and human scales.
Utilizing spectral imaging technology to highlight biodiversity, Mosse alternates between sweeping aerial shots of the razed rainforest and close-ups of its richly diverse biome, as well as black-and-white footage of inhabitants on both sides of the conflict — gangs of burners, indigenous inhabitants of the forest, protesters in urban centers. The film also documents the cattle ranching and mining industries that this deforestation promotes, with scenes of cowboys driving herds and gold panning.
It’s a hauntingly familiar story, reflective of the ecocide and genocide that swept North America two centuries ago in the name of westward expansion.
The immolation of the rainforest has happened within living memory — in 1970, only 1% of the Amazon had been lost. Today that number is nearing 20%, or more than 300 million acres. Deforestation affects the forest’s inhabitants, global weather patterns — especially in the United States — and biodiversity overall.
The Amazon rainforest’s biome is so degraded that we are nearing the point of no return. Mosse’s message is urgent: Something must be done now.
Remember, what you see in “Broken Spectre” takes place while you watch, just over 4,500 miles away. Urgency is a sentiment Mosse shares with Adneia, an elder of the Yanomami tribe indigenous to the Amazon Basin, who delivers an impassioned speech toward the film's end. Adneia provides the film’s only dialogue, breaking the merciless, bone-rattling bass of Frost’s soundtrack. She outlines her demands for reparations, including military action and river cleanups, extending the call to action to the viewer.
“You white people, see our reality,” she pleads. “Open your minds. Don’t let us talk so gallantly and do nothing.”
The photographs in “Occidental,” made in 2022 and 2023, offer an endcap to the project, though the viewer is left to sort out their own answers as to what, exactly, is to be done. Aerial maps of disruptive infrastructure and landscape shots made throughout the Amazon feel like footnotes to the film, while documentations of plants in urban spaces in Brazil are the greatest departure.
Here, we see how people interact with nature in domestic settings — except the people are absent. The lack of humans stands out in stark contrast to the film, nature reclaiming some space. It’s either a suggestion of how we might learn to coexist with nature or a warning of what will happen if we don’t.
If You Go
“Broken Spectre” & “Occidental”
Where: 1201 Minnesota St., S.F., and Altman Siegel, 1150 25th St., SF
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue-Fri, and Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m., through June 30, 2023. Free.
Contact: 415-576-9300, altmansiegel.com