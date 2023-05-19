Dark smoke hangs against the backdrop of a sky turned orange while thousands of acres of forest burn. That’s a familiar sight for Bay Area residents.

It’s also a scene from Richard Mosse’s latest video installation, “Broken Spectre” (2018-22), which documents illegal deforestation and industry in the Brazilian Amazon. Following its premiere in London in 2022 and a stint in Melbourne, the artist’s gripping climate exposé debuts in the U.S. at San Francisco’s newest art space, 1201 Minnesota St.

