Richard Lohmann photo

A photograph of the wreckage of The Peter Iredale, a steel ship that departed Santa Cruz, Mexico, bound for Oregon, and ran aground October 25, 1906.

 Richard Lohmann

The photographer Richard Lohmann loves the lost world of San Francisco’s maritime landscapes.

A stunning exhibit of his black-and-white photographs showing at Canessa Gallery depict rotting dry docks and the bare bones of ancient shipwrecks. The photos tell a poetic story about a civilization that once made The City a thriving center for global trade and international transportation.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

Tags

You May Also Like