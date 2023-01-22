Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub has perfected the art of leaving a lasting impression — whether in a one-time cameo appearance, such as playing an obsessive Art Garfunkel fan in “Flight of the Conchords,” or honing a creepy recurring role, like her portrayal of the depraved “Gail the Snail” in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” 

 Courtesy of SF Sketchfest

 During a prolific career as one of the most ubiquitous character actors in film and television, Mary Lynn Rajskub has entertained audiences with her deadpan humor, skeptical facial expressions and droll delivery that gives the impression that she doesn’t have time for any of the BS people are bringing her way.

A key to that exasperated combination is Rajskub’s nasally Midwestern accent, a flattened vocal effect that seems to heighten her perturbance. And while Rajskub’s roots lie in the Michigan hinterlands, her comedic beginnings can be traced back to San Francisco.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like