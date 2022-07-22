Tony Nik's feels like putting on your favorite sweater. Sure, it keeps you warm. But it's the comfort and cozy that makes it special.
The North Beach bar has been one of San Franciscos' favorite sweaters for decades now, starting way back in 1933 when its first proprietors threw open the doors to celebrate the end of Prohibition. Nearly a century later, the place is going strong. When it reopened after an extended pandemic closure last June, neighborhood locals lined the streets waiting to get in.
It's that kind of place. And it's not going anywhere, thanks to Sebastian Scala. The bar's longtime general manager and primary barkeep took ownership of Tony Nik's on June 29, having bought the place from longtime owners Mark Nicco and Dan Kent. All parties involved felt this was the right thing to do. As Scala put it, during a recent sit down, "There is nobody on this planet of 7.7 billion people who intimately understands what works here and what doesn't work here better than myself."
What works is the atmosphere. I started to coming to the place back in the 1990s and it instantly became one of my favorites in all of San Francisco. It has a throwback, comfortable vibe that evokes classier times. The days of hats and heels and ice cold martinis. The mood lighting keeps thing chill and the music never overwhelms. You can sit belly up to the bar, where Sebastian usually chats everyone up and keeps the drinks moving. Or you can lounge on the funky banquets in the back, under a mural that dates back to 1949 and a parquet wall that ties it all together. Tony Nik's is a mood alright. A good mood.
And the best news of all? Scala isn't planning on changing much. He speaks of subtle changes, but the core ambiance will remain the same.
"It's a public house. It's a meeting place. It's safe, in a world that gets more and more unsafe," said Scala, describing his vision of Tony Nik's appeal. "It's a place that is comfortable, where you can sit and have a drink with confidence and know that the person next to you isn't crazy, or goofy or anything else. One of the things that I pride myself on, and our staff prides itself on, is that a single female can walk in here feel comfortable having a drink. Again, it's comfortable and safe. That's what we want to cultivate. That's what we want to hang our hats on."
One minor point of contention is the aging sign that hangs out front of the bar. It's been in a charming state of disrepair for decades. Scala plans to restore it. Some people have complained about the plan, saying it's a local landmark, just as it is. But Scala wants to spruce it up.
"It's gonna be the same sign," said Scala. "But I believe that a sign should illuminate and attract. It has two functions in life. And I think it lost its illumination and it struggled with attraction. Some people are intimidated by it. ... One of my customers is a wonderful guy named Nick, a retired police officer. I was talking to him and he was against (restoring) it, originally. But then he said, 'I wonder what it looked like when it when it worked? When it was functional and doing its job.' So that's what I really want to do. I really want to restore it. Make it pop."
It's reassuring to see Scala assume ownership of this North Beach gem, in essence preserving one of The City's great watering holes. For those of us who have been here for awhile, that's important. Too many of our great bars have vanished, places like the Elbo Room and Chameleon in the Mission. Or Portals Tavern out in West Portal. We all shed a tear, or a beer, when Market Street dive bar Lucky 13 shut down in December. And I miss me some Lefty O'Douls, too.
But Tony Nik's remains, not too far from other North Beach mainstays like Gino & Carlo, Specs' and Vesuvio. Those are the four horsemen of the North Beach bar scene, in my book.
Scala lives a few blocks from his bar, with his wife and two children. He coaches baseball and basketball, and has a passion for wrestling, which he pursued as an athlete in his younger years. He peppers his conversation with "Sebastianisms," clever sayings and truisms that make the guy a born bartender.
In terms of how he makes Tony Nik's works, he fell back on his grappling career context. "So, in this industry, you can't be everything for everybody. I wrestled for 16 years and people would come up to me and say, 'You must know 1,000 moves.' I'd look at them and go, 'No, I know four moves really well. And that's kind of like this business. You want to really establish a niche and fit into that. For us, that niche is a is a comfortable, safe environment where you know you're gonna get a well-crafted cocktail, you're gonna get a great conversation and you know you can be heard."
Amen to that.
Talking to Scala reminds you of how important North Beach is to San Francisco. Like many of our other quaint villages, it held firm through the pandemic, keeping San Francisco's fabric stitched together.
"I tell people this all the time. North Beach is like Mayberry R.F.D.," said Scala, referring to the fictional home of TV's "Andy Griffith Show." "There's something about the community, the people that stay. We become an enclave, we become a really a small town, a Mayberry. Any kid walking down the street, if I don't know him, he's on vacation. There's something about this community. That is why we're here. ... When I find out someone just moved here, I always say, 'You just want a winning lottery ticket.'"
And they can cash it in at Tony Nik's.