Preoccupations

The Canadian four-piece band Preoccupations plays the Rickshaw Stop tonight behind its latest album, “Arrangements.”

 Erik Tanner

As the lead vocalist for the Canadian post-punk band Preoccupations, Matt Flegel has spent years demonstrating his dim outlook on human behavior. His songs are rife with references to greed, selfishness and cruelty, evidenced by song titles like “Pointless Experience,” “Anxiety” and “Death.”

Flegel has admittedly said that those concepts have always been dystopian —merely a preview of what could happen unless dramatic societal changes occur in the future. He embarked on that same prognosticating vein during a series of writing sessions in 2019, when he began sketching out lyrics for the band’s fourth album, “Arrangements,” which was released in September.

