With an eclectic, innovative and deeply connected group of local bands, San Francisco’s music scene is at one of its absolute high points right now, and that vibrancy and vitality will be on full display Sept. 20 at the Mission District club Kilowatt, when Chime School, Cindy and the Reds, Pinks and Purples take the stage.
And better yet, the show is free.
The trio of acts represent a unique feature of San Francisco’s flourishing music community. Cindy, led by chief visionary Karina Gill, excels at crafting somnambulant, atmospheric vignettes that epitomize the city’s nascent “fog-pop” movement.
Chime School, the product of prolific multi-instrumentalist Andy Pastalaniec, specializes in the buoyant, janglepop sounds that have come to define the new slate of bands signed to local label Slumberland Records.
And Glenn Donaldson, the progenitor behind Reds, Pinks and Purples, crafts dreamy, shoegaze numbers that perfectly recall the misty environs of his Richmond District home.
“I am very proud and impressed by all the bands around SF right now,” said Gill. “On any given night, there can be a great show of local groups playing. And it always feels special to play with those bands, because it really feels like they’re doing something vital right now. This community is making new music all the time and it’s pretty amazing to witness.”
In April, Gill released the fourth album under her Cindy moniker, “Why Not Now?” A follow-up to 2021’s critically lauded “1:2,” which received plenty of national acclaim, “Why Not Now?” continues Gill’s eerie knack of creating woozy, languorous numbers that feel warm and inviting, but also somehow biting and distant. A glowing, effervescent track like “August” can be punctuated with an acerbic line such as “no one can serve two masters,” a couplet made all the more jarring by Gill’s cool, breathy delivery.
“I think that kind of tension is very real for me,” said Gill. “When I write songs, the melodic structure and at least some of the phrases and language come together at the same time. That kind of contrast just happens naturally.”
While there is just a hint of unease to the Cindy catalog, Chime School’s songs are nearly all pure bliss. Powered by a bouncy 12-string guitar, Chime School’s 2021 self-titled debut album is full of chattering and bright tracks, as Pastalaniec waxes on the delights (and occasional hazards) of lazy weekends, motorcycle maintenance and wandering aimlessly through your city.
Pastalaniec, who played all the instruments on that effort, is currently working on his follow-up album. Although he now has a full-time band supporting him during his live performances, he is once again tackling all the instruments himself and self-recording for LP number two, which he hopes to release in 2024.
“It’s not like I have some crazy control tendencies—it’s just easier to kind of do everything myself,” said Pastalaniec, who also plays drums for Seablite, another dynamite local band. “And completing that first album was super instructive. I never really expected that much to come out of it, but I realized that if you commit tons of time and effort to something, that work actually pays off. And so now, I can realistically ask myself, ‘how can I get closer to this vision I have for this record?’”
Both Pastalaniec and Gill are veterans of the San Francisco music scene, but neither has the experience of Donaldson, a tireless innovator who has found a new audience with his latest effort in the Reds, Pinks and Purples. A member of countless past bands that have specialized in numerous genres, Donaldson’s latest effort blends the dreamy dissonance of bands like Yo La Tengo with the pop hooks of 80s indie groups.
All his album covers are decked out in scenes of his Richmond District neighborhood and his lyrics frequently allude to the events of his daily San Francisco life. The headliner of the Sept.20 show, Donaldson is coming off a successful jaunt opening for the venerated avant garde band Destroyer. And his latest full-length album, “The Town That Cursed Your Name,” received a sterling review in the national music publication Pitchfork.
There are few other places in America where one could see bands of this kind of virtuosity in one place, let alone in a small club offering free admission. Kilowatt, which is under new ownership, recently began adding expanded live music offerings to their services (that includes a raucous performance from members of Green Day.)
“This will actually be my first time playing at Kilowatt, so I’m super excited,” said Gill. “I’ve heard that the sound is amazing and that it’s a really nice space to play. And I love that it’s free. It’s great that so many people will be able to check out this show.”