With an eclectic, innovative and deeply connected group of local bands, San Francisco’s music scene is at one of its absolute high points right now, and that vibrancy and vitality will be on full display Sept. 20 at the Mission District club Kilowatt, when Chime School, Cindy and the Reds, Pinks and Purples take the stage.

And better yet, the show is free.

Ex // Top Stories

Tags