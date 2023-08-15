On the cover of the Drums’ latest album is a stark, disarming image: the band’s lead singer and lone full-time member Jonny Pierce is naked on his knees, supplicated and bent over a chair, seemingly deep in prayer.
That graven, black-and-white photo is an audaciously honest departure from the band’s early years, when their foppish, twee personas — think varsity jackets and rolled up jeans — earned them an enormous amount of buzz as new indie scenesters.
The Drums' first two records include a string of outrageously popular songs —tunes such as “Money” and “Let’s Go Surfing” — that were beloved if not exceptionally profound.
Pierce could have easily duplicated the template for those catchy earworms, which mixed 80s synthpop vibes and 50s doo-wop pastiche with the earnest schoolboy candor of Belle and Sebastian.
But throughout the Drums 15-year career, he has consistently resisted expectation and defied convention. On the group’s latest album, “Jonny,” which has the aforementioned artwork, Pierce has once again pushed the band’s sound to new, challenging dimensions while continuing to deeply mine his anguished early years for lyrical content.
“I’ve never been interested in being part of a group that’s focused on any one thing,” said Pierce, who will perform at the Regency Ballroom on Friday at 8:30 p.m. “I’m really more interested in honoring what I want to do. I think if you’re part of a scene, you have the vulnerability to go down with that scene. I think that’s a survival instinct for me — where I know I just need to stay away. So, I kind of float down the river on my own.”
That philosophy has provided the Drums with a remarkable staying power. While the band’s album announcements no longer draw major media coverage (a decline that has coincided in large part with indie rock’s waning cultural influence), the Drums still sell out large venues and the band has nearly 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, an astonishing total for a group without a major press apparatus working on its behalf.
The lengthy merch lines at every Drums show is a testament to the fervor and interpersonal connection Pierce has engendered with his fans over the years.
“I have to attribute that to my work ethic,” said Pierce. “I’ve had countless publicists and managers tell me over the years that they’ve never seen anyone work as hard as I do. I think that comes from the scarcity of my childhood. There is a survival sense I have to never be satisfied.”
Pierce’s tireless work ethic is one explanation for that success, but his deeply personal storytelling also resonates with a certain audience that sees a figure of inspiration in the Drums’ front man. Pierce, who is openly gay, grew up in an extremely religious environment, causing great tensions with his parents, eventually leading to an estrangement that continues to this day.
His parents refused to accept Pierce’s sexuality, an experience he said left him with a lingering legacy of shame and rejection. That experience led him to reject his family’s rigidly pious Christian environment, an upbringing Pierce has likened to as “cultish.”
Over the course of the Drums’ six-album career, the lyrical focus of the band has increasingly steered toward self-acceptance and self-love. For “Jonny,” Pierce again unpacks his troubled adolescence, with many of the early singles acting as devotionals to his past, tortured self.
“I feel like this is my time travel album,” said Pierce. “Some of these are just straight up love songs toward my younger self. When I was recording and writing, I was really in a space of learning how to parent myself and give myself the love that I didn’t have when I was young. I’ve had these kinds of retrospective moments before, but this is the first time I’m looking back from a place of understanding, and not chaos.”
The songs of “Jonny” act as defiant ripostes to his harsh upbringing, tell-offs that are bolstered by the unapologetic album photos — which Pierce snapped during an impromptu visit to his childhood home years ago.
Tracks like “Love Him Always” and “Better” are ebullient expressions of compassion and companionship, paeans to the joys of loving oneself and others. They are buoyed by the Drums’ increasingly adventurous sounds, which range from immediate pop hooks to ambient, post-rock collections that are ephemeral and structureless.
It is a beguiling mix of pop classicism and daring personal introspection — a distinct blend that has long been the hallmark of the Drums, a band that has few, if any contemporaries. That singularity is nothing new for Pierce, who has happily been crafting a path of his own for years, a trail that he now shares with his legions of fans.
“This is the first album of mine that I’ve been really listening to a lot even after it’s finished," said Pierce. “Most of the time, that process is difficult. But this just feels really honest to me. And I hope others feel the same when they hear it.”