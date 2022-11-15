FILE -- Taylor Swift performs at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York, April 23, 2019. Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” came out out in October 2022. (Krista Schlueter/The New York Times)
It's a huge day in the Swiftdom. Presale tickets are going live for the Eras tour, Taylor Swift’s 2023 traveling showcase. And Ticketmaster is already buckling under the weight of the superstar's adoring fans.
8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently
Swift’s Era tour will be her sixth headlining galavant around the globe, with 52 U.S. dates as of the tour’s last 17-stop expansion (the third addition of shows). International dates have not yet been announced. The concert will be an homage to all of Swift's past albums, including her most recently released Midnights record and the studio albums she released without tours around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lover, Folklore and Evermore.
The tour will spend 2 nights at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 with HAIM and Gracie Abrams set to warm-up the stage.
Those that opted into the TaylorSwiftTix Presale and were verified and invited to participate received a code via text on the evening of Monday, November 14 for use Tuesday, November 15.
Presale registration was set to begin at 10 a.m. in the time zone of the venue you are booking tickets for, but has been pushed back to accommodate overwhelming demand. Pacific time sales will now start at 3 p.m. PT.
General sales begin Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. in the local venue time zone.
As of this morning, Ticketmaster was struggling to handle the heat of Swift’s fired up fans. As presale queues opened up for venues in Eastern Time, the site struggled to load. Ticketmaster support suggested that purchasers use only the links texted to them to register.
If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience.
An hour later, ticket seekers were still suffering internet issues. According to fans, they are waiting in queues of thousands to purchase their presale stadium seats. Ticketmaster is citing unprecedented demand.
Presale is limited to six tickets per purchaser. Swift’s last stadium tour, the Reputation tour in 2018, was the highest grossing U.S. tour in history, according to Variety, with $266,100,000 from 38 dates. The Eras tour is projected to beat that record.
Levi’s Stadium rocked for two nights during the Reputation tour, both of which brought in 55,000 fans, SFGate reports.