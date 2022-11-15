METACRITIC SWIFT ALBUM

FILE -- Taylor Swift performs at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York, April 23, 2019. Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” came out out in October 2022. (Krista Schlueter/The New York Times)

 KRISTA SCHLUETER

It's a huge day in the Swiftdom. Presale tickets are going live for the Eras tour, Taylor Swift’s 2023 traveling showcase. And Ticketmaster is already buckling under the weight of the superstar's adoring fans. 

Swift’s Era tour will be her sixth headlining galavant around the globe, with 52 U.S. dates as of the tour’s last 17-stop expansion (the third addition of shows). International dates have not yet been announced. The concert will be an homage to all of Swift's past albums, including her most recently released Midnights record and the studio albums she released without tours around the time of the  COVID-19 pandemic, Lover, Folklore and Evermore. 

The_Eras_Tour_poster.jpg

The Eras Tour promotional poster

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags

You May Also Like