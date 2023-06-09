Bruce Springsteen Oslo 2019

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently touring together for the first time in roughly seven years.

 Stian Schløsser Møller/Wikimedia Commons

Bay Area fans of "The Boss" might find themselves "Waitin' on a Sunny Day" after one of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's December performances was delayed a handful of days.

Chase Center officials announced on Friday that the band's concert originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 will now take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12. All tickets for the original show will be valid for the new date.    

