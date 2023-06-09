Bay Area fans of "The Boss" might find themselves "Waitin' on a Sunny Day" after one of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's December performances was delayed a handful of days.
Chase Center officials announced on Friday that the band's concert originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 will now take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12. All tickets for the original show will be valid for the new date.
Kimberly Veale, the Chase Center's senior director of corporate communications, said that there was no additional information as to why there was a date change.
The Dec. 8 show on the "Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour" was originally planned as the final show in the 18-city excursion across North America, which is Springsteen and the band's first tour since 2017.
The band hasn't performed in the Bay Area since a 2012 show at SAP Center.
Within a week of that show being announced, an "overwhelming demand" for tickets prompted the addition of a second show on Dec. 10.
The tour, which began in Tampa, Florida in February, continues through Europe in July before Springsteen and the E Street band return stateside in August. It will conclude with the pair of San Francisco performances.
Health issues have caused the band to change plans multiple times during the tour.
In March, undisclosed illnesses forced "The Boss" and the E Street Band to reschedule shows in Ohio, Connecticut, and New York.
A series of positive COVID-19 tests in February forced violinist Soozie Tyrell, guitarists Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren and saxophonist Jake Clemons to miss a few performances, as well.