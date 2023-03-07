spotlight Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa bringing tour to Bay Area with Warren G and Too $hort By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snoop Dog is coming to the Bay Area this summer. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are coming to the Bay Area and they're bringing some special guests with them. The duo is joining forces for the "High School Reunion" tour, a 33-city jaunt that will begin this summer, and they'll be joined by Warren G, Too $hort, Berner and DJ Drama. The "High School Reunion" tour begins July 7 at Vancouver's BC Place. It will touch down in cities including Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Charlotte, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston and Phoenix. Snoop and Wiz will take over the Concord Pavilion on Aug. 26 in what is the second of three California shows. Pre-sale tickets are available now for Citi cardholders through March 9 at 7 p.m. General on-sale begins March 10 at 6 a.m. on Ticketmaster. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tourism Music Entertainment James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like 'Rage Against the Machine' guitarist opens for grad student rally Graduate students on strike at UC had musical accompaniment during a rally at UCLA on Wednesday Wild Pink confronts mortality on stirring new album Frontman John Ross' 'cancer album' to showcase at Bottom of the Hill on Friday December is rockin' with alt-pop, retro, metal and post-punk Coming to town are Wallice, the Sheepdogs, W.A.S.P. and X November rock in S.F.: Charlie Puth, Echosmith, The Cult, The Coronas San Francisco hosts a slew of great rock and pop musicians and bands at Great American Music Hall, The Warfield, The Independent and Davies Symphony Hall Post-punk band Preoccupations is full of doom but fun to watch Canadian four-piece to play Rickshaw Stop behind latest album, “Arrangements” Alvvays power pop formula marries big hooks and memorable lyrics Canadian band plays two shows at the Fillmore Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest South San Franciscan to stand trial in jewelry store robbery Updated 4 hrs ago Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly threatening victims in Palo Alto Updated 3 hrs ago Breed doubles down on police spending, pressures supervisors Updated 1 hr ago Several displaced in two morning fires in SF Updated 5 hrs ago Our Partners Tips on driving In winter weather and dangerous conditions Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa bringing tour to Bay Area with Warren G and Too $hort Updated 7 hrs ago SF's most iconic landmark one of travelers' faves in new ranking Updated 8 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco