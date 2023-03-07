Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dog is coming to the Bay Area this summer.

 AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are coming to the Bay Area and they're bringing some special guests with them. 

The duo is joining forces for the "High School Reunion" tour, a 33-city jaunt that will begin this summer, and they'll be joined by Warren G, Too $hort, Berner and DJ Drama. 

