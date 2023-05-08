If April showers bring May flowers, then San Francisco’s recent deluge has blossomed into colorful concerts all over town this month.
Ladytron
First, Daniel Hunt’s Liverpool-bred electronica outfit Ladytron returns, minus co-founder Reuben Wu, with an ethereal new album, “Time’s Arrow,” that he and co-vocalists Helen Marnie and Mira Aroyo worked to keep thematically upbeat. They could have swirled into a dark pandemic undertow, but they stayed surface-sunny in contemplative songs like the title track, which examines the impossibility of living in the moment.
“The time’s arrow theory itself, being the impossibility of actually living in the moment, is quite fascinating, and there are quite a few branches of it, so I really went down the rabbit hole with that one,” explains Hunt, who will also perform two DJ sets at Popscene after the group’s May 12 appearance at August Hall. Hunt no longer believes that time is viewed in the same way it was, say, 25 years ago when his group first formed. “Thanks to the invention of all these new social media platforms, chronology has almost evaporated. So because the means of distribution are so much more open and democratized, I think artists these days tend to have an indefinite life span.”
Hunt was glad to have such erudite lyrical diversions to get lost in. It kept him from dwelling too much on his new Brazilian hometown of Sao Paulo, which was not a good place to experience coronavirus lockdown with hardline conservative president Jair Bolsonaro in charge from 2019 to his ouster last year by returning leader Lula da Silva. It made writing uplifting synth music especially hard. “Because it was a complete nightmare,’ Hunt said. “Although every country has its killer clown character — certainly the United States and Britain do — it's hard to convey just how bad it was here. It was just terrifying — he was smashing up art exhibitions, shutting down shows, and it was a culture war in its most visceral sense. So that election night last year was one of the best nights of my life.”
He’s already composed enough new material for an even sunnier follow up record. “Once we got through the COVID looking glass, the only way of being creative was imagining what came next,” he said.
IF YOU GO
Where: August Hall, 420 Mason St.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Tickets: $35, Sold Out
Contact: www.augusthallsf.com
Ladytron DJ sets
Where: Popscene, Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Contact: www.popscenesf.com
32-year-old pop diva Hayley Kiyoko, who hits The City on May 15, is finally touring behind her splashy 2022 sophomore set, “Panorama.” No sooner had she built a remarkable resume of film roles (like “Jem and the Holograms” and the “Insidious” series) than she bounded into hook-shrewd songwriting with her debut disc “Expectations.” But she saw her lyrical characters so visually she reimagined one track, “Gravel to Tempo,” as a comic book and another, “Girls Like Girls,” as a novel she’s just completed. Naturally, she’s friends with that other equally-motivated go-getter Taylor Swift, and nothing seems to slow her down. She even has her own gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, on the market now.
Still, her best creative ideas come when she’s completely alone. “I get a lot of song melodies in the car, driving,” she says. “I know that people think I’m crazy, but I always drive without listening to music — I like to drive in silence, and in that calm, that’s where the ideas emerge. And I also get a lot of my ideas on airplanes, just sitting there staring because the wi-fi or TV doesn’t work.”
Having worked in pictures, she understands just how hard it is to get a movie made. Still, she’s undaunted. “I think the book was a good start in that direction,” she says. “But it has been a long journey, and obviously, my goal eventually would be to write and direct a feature at some point. Uhh, if the stars align!”
IF YOU GO
Where: The Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd.
When: 7 p.m. Monday, May 15
Tickets: Sold Out
Contact: www.livenation.com
They haven’t released a new studio set since “Vision Thing” way back in 1990, courtesy of contractual label snafus and other snags. And yet Andrew Eldritch’s legendary Leeds Goth band The Sisters of Mercy, in its umpteenth touring incarnation, never fails to spark crowds to life, almost because it has such a limited catalog.
And when the group barnstorms back into the Bay Area — as they’re doing on May 17 — anyone even remotely curious should pounce on the rare chance to see Eldritch, always backed by his monolithic drum machine Doktor Avalanche, the only other founding ‘member’. It’s a dry-ice-shrouded, catacomb-creepy extravaganza you won’t soon forget.
The cryptic Eldritch has always done things his own way. He sculpted the band’s most definitive album, 1987’s “Floodland,” virtually alone (backed only by bassist Patricia Morrison) after key members Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams left to form The Sisterhood, then The Mission.
He swears there’s a demo version of its majestic Jim Steinman-produced epic “This Corrosion” somewhere that he prefers, but he can’t find it. “It had a completely different vibe to it and the underpinning of the track — particularly the acoustic guitar — had a lot of swing to it,” the vocalist recalls. “But Steinman didn’t care about underpinnings.”
Eldritch has even surprised himself of late, agreeing to compose the Balenciaga runway music during Paris fashion week. “They wanted something uptempo and constantly loud, so I gave them some constantly loud, uptempo electronica,” he said. “I never have to worry about the quality of my guitar playing if I stick to electronica. Because, although I played all the guitar on ‘Floodland’ apart from one solo, that’s the last time I ever played guitar in anger.”
Eldritch will turn 64 next week, and he’s happy to still play to his strength — that deep booming baritone that could raise Lazarus from the dead.
IF YOU GO
Where: The Masonic, 1111 California
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Tickets: $55 to $69
Contact: www.livenation.com
There are a few caveats that click into place when interviewing post-punk-dark Belarusian trio Molchat Doma, which plays in San Francisco on May 17. The musicians — vocalist Egor Shkutko, guitarist/keyboardist Roman Komogortsev, and bassist Pavel Kozlov, whose eerie“Sudno” became huge on TikTok during lockdown — answer everything as one collective unit.
Growing up in Belarus, music saved them. “If it weren’t for music, we would continue working on typical jobs — construction, management, etc. The music reached us through music channels on television, through CDs and cassettes, and later we found some things through the Internet. And we do music because it is, first of all, a great pleasure for us and an art form in which it is very convenient for us to express ourselves. There was never a goal to become famous — you can only dream about it in your dreams. But it happened to us, and we did not miss the chance.”
On their last visit to SF, “We had about two hours to see The City, which is nothing. But there are plans to visit SF after the tour and explore it completely,” the members collectively said.
And a “Monuments'' followup is already on deck, the reveal: “Before this tour, we had some important life events that changed our lives a lot, and this will directly be the topic of our next album — I don’t want to say anything yet, because it’s super personal.”
IF YOU GO
Where: The Warfield, 982 Market St.
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Tickets: $32.50 to $55
Contact: www.axs.com