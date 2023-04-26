San Francisco Public Library is curating a soundtrack for the Bay Area, and it's calling on local musicians to supply the tunes.
In partnership with Amoeba, the institution will launch "Bay Beats," a streaming platform that "will provide local talent with a platform for expanding their audiences and reach," this fall.
Starting May 1, musicians playing or recording in all nine Bay Area counties can submit their works for consideration. A panel of SFPL staff and members of the local music community will then review the tracks and select albums for the platform.
Librarian Brian Weaver, who helped plan and launch the platform, said, "I'm very excited to get Bay Beats off the ground. I think it will be a really great way to check out the variety of amazing local music that continues to be created in the Bay Area."
"Bay Beats" will pay featured musicians a $250 honorarium for their participation and artists do not have to grant exclusive rights to music on the platform. As a bonus, "Bay Beats" will also link to artists' websites so listeners can stay up to date on live shows, music and merchandise.
No library card is required for listeners to stream music on the new platform but SFPL's more than 450,000 cardholders can download albums for free.
With "Bay Beats," SFPL will join other public libraries that have launched streaming platforms to capture the local music scene—among them, Nashville Public Library's "BoomBox" and New Orleans Public Library's "Crescent City Sounds."