San Francisco Public Library has partnered with Amoeba Records to create a commercial-free streaming service that will boost Bay Area musicians. 

 J. Miers/Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco Public Library is curating a soundtrack for the Bay Area, and it's calling on local musicians to supply the tunes.

In partnership with Amoeba, the institution will launch "Bay Beats," a streaming platform that "will provide local talent with a platform for expanding their audiences and reach," this fall. 

