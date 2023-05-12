Outside Lands crowd

Another Planet Entertainment's proposed concerts would use a portion of Outside Lands' infrastructure to minimize impact on Golden Gate Park. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A new proposal by Mayor London Breed would keep the party going at Golden Gate Park on the heels of Outside Lands.

San Francisco plans on hosting more concerts during the weekend following Outside Lands, which is typically held during the first or second weekend of August.

