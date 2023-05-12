A new proposal by Mayor London Breed would keep the party going at Golden Gate Park on the heels of Outside Lands.
San Francisco plans on hosting more concerts during the weekend following Outside Lands, which is typically held during the first or second weekend of August.
Starting in 2024, these events would run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. over two to three days at the Polo Field for three years.
Another Planet Entertainment, the producer of Outside Lands, would stage the concerts as separate, smaller events that use a portion of the festival's infrastructure to minimize impact on the park grounds.
Its proposed layout makes room for a main stage at the western end of the Polo Fields, food and beverage booths, VIP and ADA viewing platforms, video screens, and portable restrooms. Ticketing and bag check would be ran out of Lindley Meadow, and capacity would be capped at 65,000 attendees per day.
While San Francisco's iconic three-day festival boasts a litany of musical acts, food and drink, and other entertainment options, APE's concerts would consist of a single headliner and multiple supporting acts.
"One of the best things about San Francisco is the ability to enjoy world-class concerts in awe-inspiring outdoor venues," Phil Ginsburg, San Francisco Recreation and Park general manager, said in a statement. "The revenue from these events is also critical to providing well-maintained parks, playgrounds and rec centers, as well as programming for kids and seniors."
The City's permit fees would be $1.4 million for a two-day event and $2.1 million for a three-day event.
SF Rec and Park commissioners will vote this Thursday on whether to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve a permit for APE to hold these concerts.
If approved, APE will have to maintain the same measures that lessen Outside Lands' noise and traffic impacts.
These include a community hotline for neighbors, shuttles to and from the event, a dedicated ride-share drop-off and pick-up area, and SFMTA officers directing traffic and enforcing neighborhood parking laws.