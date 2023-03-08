Whitney's Playland

Whitney’s Playland celebrates the release of its latest album, “Sunset Sea Breeze,” on March 18.

 Whitney’s Playland

Midway through “Sunset Sea Breeze,” the exhilarating debut album from San Francisco band Whitney’s Playground, is a cover of the classic Guided By Voices song “Motor Away.” In place of the original’s beer-soaked, freneticism, is a gauzy, dreamlike pacing, highlighted by singer Inna Showalter’s ethereal vocals.

The cover is a perfect reflection of why “Sunset Sea Breeze” is such a winning endeavor. The band specializes in adding their own unique wrinkles and personalities into the templates that defined ’90s indie rock and post-punk sounds. Each song is familiar and welcome without being derivative.

