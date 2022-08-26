Is San Francisco's music scene coming back? It's hard to say, but anecdotal evidence points in the right direction.
I called up an old friend and musician, Jeff Yasuda, who's been playing out in The City for over 20 years. Currently, he fronts a funk band called Fuzz Collective, which has a gig at the Brick and Mortar Music Hall near Mission and Duboce Friday night.
He also runs a tech company called Feed.fm, which sells music APIs to businesses, so he knows the scene a bit.
“There’s no question. I feel like people are going back out in force," said Yasuda. "Folks are touring again. I think there is a stat, in terms of ticket sales, that shows it's higher than even before the pandemic. Live music is here to stay."
Indeed, the latest numbers from Pollstar, a data firm that covers the global concert industry shows an impressive uptick in the first half of 2022.
"The average gross, average number of tickets sold per show and average ticket price all show upward movement this year among the top 100 North American tours in comparison to totals from 2019, the last full year of live activity prior to the pandemic," the firm wrote in its latest report. "Gross averages bounded back in the first half of the year with an average box-office haul of $856,206 per show — a whopping 24.4% increase over the $688,535 gross average in 2019’s mid-year analysis."
Well, that sounds great. But they're talking about the top 100 touring acts in North America. So, I'm happy for Bruce Springsteen. But what about our local scene? That's looking pretty good, too.
"There’s always this premature thing about the San Francisco music scene being dead," said The Examiner's very own Will Reisman, who's been on the scene for years and reviews shows. "I’ve seen it written 50 times. But from my recent experience, the indie rock scene has been as exciting as ever. There’s a bunch of bands in San Francisco that are making great music. They all play in each other’s bands and support each other. It’s pretty exciting to see."
He mentioned acts like Chime School, The Umbrellas and The Reds, Pinks & Purples, all on Oakland's Slumberland Records label, as examples of local bands going strong. Other bands of note include Cindy and April Magazine, adding depth to a musical ecosystem that's pretty happening.
“It’s a little bit of an older scene. They’re all in their 30s and it’s all coalescing right now. They play together at local venues. If you go to the right show, it’s pretty exciting," said Reisman, who described a recent night out at The Rickshaw that was jammed. "It was the most packed at a small venue I’ve seen in awhile. It’s pretty much back to normal right now.”
So, what's it all mean to San Francisco? Perhaps a return to normalcy and a resurgence in the local arts scene. Both would be a welcome breath in the post-pandemic, post-tech boom world.
"A lot of these bands live out in the Richmond and Sunset now, but ground zero is still the Mission, at places like The Knockout," said Reisman. "Everyone who cares about local music was worried about the music scene, particularly because there’s so many independent venues without heavy financial backing. People were worried that they would close, but almost none of them did. That ecosystem supports the scene.”
Yasuda remembers the days when San Francisco played a major roll in the national music scene. Talking to him about what's happening now, you could hear the enthusiasm in his voice. And the passion in his heart.
“There’s so much history here. Look at Brick ‘n Mortar," said Yasuda. "Kendrick Lamar and Sara Bareilles both performed here. They’re both major label artists now."
"San Francisco has a rich history and I think it’s important to support local musicians," said Yasuda. "Hopefully, San Francisco can continue to grow and be that cultural nexus, outside of L.A. and New York.”
Sounds like we're on the right track, folks. See you at the show.