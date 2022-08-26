Fuzz Collective

Jeff Yasuda, on guitar, and the Fuzz Collective are one of the band's trying to get San Francisco's live music scene going again, post-pandemic.

 Courtesy Jeff Yasuda

Is San Francisco's music scene coming back? It's hard to say, but anecdotal evidence points in the right direction.

I called up an old friend and musician, Jeff Yasuda, who's been playing out in The City for over 20 years. Currently, he fronts a funk band called Fuzz Collective, which has a gig at the Brick and Mortar Music Hall near Mission and Duboce Friday night

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.

 