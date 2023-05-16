Apple is giving San Franciscans a new way to discover live music.
Starting today, the company is rolling out new features for Apple Maps and Apple Music that connect users to The City's rich music scene.
On Maps, Apple is launching Apple Music Guides, which highlight live music venues across ten different cities, including San Francisco. Curated lists include roundups of where to dance the night away, as well as the best venues to take in classical music or the alternative scene.
Users will also be able to browse venues' upcoming shows directly from Apple Maps through Shazam's concert discovery module, which leverages information from the Bandsintown platform.
Apple Music's new Set Lists space, which will be housed natively in the app, highlights artists on tour and their upcoming shows in the area, also through Shazam's concert discovery module.
Additionally, subscribers can listen to set lists from each show and get behind the scenes glimpses of productions through interviews and stories. The artists available at launch are Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK, blink-182, Sam Smith, Kane Brown, and Peso Pluma.
The new Apple Music and Apple Maps features are also available in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville and New York City in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.