Few albums in history are better suited to be heard in the dark and clustered confines of a small rock club than Interpol’s 2002 classic, “Turn on the Bright Lights.”
The record is laden in brooding and noirish atmospherics, with its sleek, minimalist guitar play, jazzy rhythm sections and Paul Banks’s dispassionate vocal takes on the grit of a New York City not found in tourist maps. You can almost smell the American Spirits, spilled beer and sweat when you listen.
For many years, those dingy dive bars were where Interpol made its home, but upon the release of “Turn on the Bright Lights,” their fortunes quickly changed. Named album of the year by Pitchfork, the album absolutely exploded upon its arrival and in no short time, Interpol found itself playing in large, expansive venues in front of thousands of fans. (The last time they played the Bay Area was in front of 8,500 people at the outdoor Greek Theater in Berkeley.)
The band returns to its roots Thursday night when it plays “Turn on the Bright Lights” in its entirety in the cozy trappings of The Independent as part of the Outside Lands Music Festival’s Night Shows series. A capacity crowd of 500 people is expected for the show.
Daniel Kessler, the band’s guitarist and its founding member, said he’s eager to return to the type of place where Interpol first made its living.
“I can’t wait, although I’m not going to lie, I’m a little nervous,” Kessler said. “When you’re playing in front of a few thousand people you can’t really see everyone, but when you have the intimacy of a club show, all of a sudden things are a little different. It’s going to be amazing, though.”
Although Interpol formed in 1997, the band rotated through a few different lineups before settling on an arrangement of Kessler, Banks, bassist Carlos D (who has since left the group) and drummer Sam Fogarino. Together, that quartet created an album that is still revered and beloved more than two decades after its release.
Equal parts Joy Division, Television, Suicide and The Cure, “Turn on the Bright Lights” was an essential entry into the early 2000s New York sound that helped make the city the absolute epicenter of indie rock. Songs such as “PDA,” “Obstacle 1” and “Untitled” are a snapshot of a city before the onslaught of unfettered capitalism changed it inexorably.
And while it is undeniably brimming with urban ennui and existential malaise, the album also has a beating heart and a sense of definitive authenticity. Cool guys can still get sad, too.
“I think this is very much an honest record, and people recognize that,” said Kessler, whose band will also play at the Sutro Stage at Outside Lands on Friday night. “There was definitely a mentality we had when it came to making music and you can hear that in how the album sounds. It was our first album, but it already felt like an Interpol record.”
After years of shopping demos to uninterested record labels, Interpol finally got a break when legendary indie outfit Matador agreed to put out the band’s debut. Released in August 2002, the album became an immediate benchmark in the cultural zeitgeist. Along with the Strokes’ “Is This It” and “Fever to Tell” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Turn on the Bright Lights” helped shape the sound and style of countless bands to follow.
At the time, Kessler said, they had no idea they were crafting a modern-day classic. They were just so eager to finally get an opportunity to record the sound that had been in their head for years.
“It took almost five years from when the band was formed to when ‘Bright Lights’ came out, which felt like an eternity,” Kessler said. “We had no idea it would resonate the way it did. We were just so excited to be able to be in a studio, actually recording our music. It was impossible for us to think beyond that step.”
With the 20th anniversary of “Turn on the Bright Lights” last year, Kessler said the band had intentions of playing the album in full, but they never quite followed through with those aims. He said the upcoming appearances at Outside Lands seemed like a good time to circle back on that idea.
“We were like old partners who kind of unceremoniously did not celebrate our anniversary,” Kessler said. “So, we are making up for that now.”
With their debut album now 21 years old, Kessler said it’s been amazing to see young, fresh faces rapturously howling away to the words at the band’s shows. The reception to “Turn on the Bright Lights” by the band’s newest generation of fans is a testament to its staying power, he said.
“We know there are no guarantees in the music industry,” said Kessler. “So much has changed since we first started, but this album has always been special for people. And that’s why playing it never gets old.”