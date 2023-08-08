Interpol 2.jpeg

Interpol will play its debut album, “Turn on the Bright Lights,” Thursday at The Independent before taking to the Sutro Stage for the Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday.

 Courtesy Matador

Few albums in history are better suited to be heard in the dark and clustered confines of a small rock club than Interpol’s 2002 classic, “Turn on the Bright Lights.”

The record is laden in brooding and noirish atmospherics, with its sleek, minimalist guitar play, jazzy rhythm sections and Paul Banks’s dispassionate vocal takes on the grit of a New York City not found in tourist maps. You can almost smell the American Spirits, spilled beer and sweat when you listen.

