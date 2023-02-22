spotlight Pink is adding a second SF date to the "Trustfall" tour By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pink fans in the Bay Area will have a second chance to blow her "one last kiss." Seven new shows have been added to the singer's "Trustfall" tour, a 14-city arena tour that will begin this fall following the conclusion of her summer stadium tour. The "Trustfall" tour begins Oct. 12 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center and concludes Nov. 12 at Orlando's Amway Center. In between those dates, the "So What" songstress will grace the Chase Center's stage for two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. Additional shows have been added to Tacoma, Wash., Vancouver, Kansas City, Mo., Montreal, New York City and Orlando. Pre-sale tickets were made available on Feb. 21 to Citi cardholders and Verizon customers. The general public can start buying tickets Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.For the full list of dates and additional information regarding the "Trustfall" tour, visit Pink's website. Depeche Mode adds new tour dates. Here's when they're coming to SF The tour supports their album of the same name, which comes out March 24 and marks the band's first release since the death of member Andy Fletcher jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Singing Music James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Megan Slankard loved lockdown and has the album to prove it The San Francisco folk-rocker's “California & Other Stories” is built on instruments bought for a song during the pandemic exodus from The City MJ Lenderman is a sports-obsessed folk singer on the rise Wise-beyond-his-years songwriter plays the Regency Ballroom on Wednesday Why Black Cat is San Francisco’s jazz lover and player paradise The Tenderloin club is finding and feting emerging musical stars as well as a diverse audience Thanks to Alex G, finally an album about virtue signaling 'God Save the Animals' is a strong contender for 2022’s album of the year Free 20th Street Block Party to feature Sour Widows Oakland-based band writes songs of unrushed gentleness born out of long friendship For John Waters, punk never dies, especially on Halloween The "Pope of Trash" is back in S.F. for Halloween Meltdown music festival Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest SF racial homeownership gap wider than after Great Recession, data shows Updated 4 min ago What is 'graupel' and why is it pelting my window? Updated 1 hr ago These San Francisco companies were early to the four-day work week buzz Updated 1 hr ago Pink is adding a second SF date to the "Trustfall" tour Updated 2 hrs ago Springsteen adds 2nd SF concert to closeout world tour Updated 2 hrs ago A crypto firm preaches the gospel of—gasp—regulation Updated 7 hrs ago Will San Francisco embrace a ‘green bank’? Updated 2 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion 'SF Democrat' a badge of honor, not a reason for derision Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco