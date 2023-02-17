Pink has banned her kids from having phones and tablets

Pink will embark on the "Trustfall" tour immediately after the conclusion of her summer stadium tour. 

Pink will make a pitstop in San Francisco this fall when she hits the road in celebration of "Trustfall," her ninth studio album.

Hours after releasing the record on Feb. 17, the singer announced that she would be embarking on the "Trustfall" tour, a 14-city arena tour that begins immediately after the conclusion of her summer stadium tour. 

