Pink will make a pitstop in San Francisco this fall when she hits the road in celebration of "Trustfall," her ninth studio album.
Hours after releasing the record on Feb. 17, the singer announced that she would be embarking on the "Trustfall" tour, a 14-city arena tour that begins immediately after the conclusion of her summer stadium tour.
Pink's "Summer Carnival" tour begins in June with a one-month romp through Europe. She will then play stadiums throughout North America from late July to early October alongside opening acts, which include Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, KidCutUp, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
The "Trustfall" tour kicks off Oct. 12 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Pink will then make her way to San Francisco two days later for an Oct. 14 show at Chase Center, her first Bay Area arena show in over five years and first performance at the venue.
Additional stops include Denver, New York City, Montreal, Miami and Charlotte.
Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 21 with a pre-sale for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers. The general public can start buying tickets Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are also available and they include perks such as access to a pre-show reception, photo ops, a limited edition lithograph and more.