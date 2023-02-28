Set those alarms and practice your most efficient mouse clicking or screen touching techniques. Outside Lands tickets are about to hit the market.
The highly coveted first batch of passes for Golden Gate Park’s annual hit music festival, scheduled for Aug. 11 to 13, will be available for purchase starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. during the “Eager Beaver” presale.
Last year the limited quantity of initial tickets sold out within an hour of being released.
A slight upgrade from that is the festival’s newest offering, GA+ tickets at $634 each, which gives guests access to expedited entry, an exclusive lounge with flushable bathrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks, and a full-service bar and food for purchase.
Then there’s the VIP pass at $929, which includes access to dedicated entrances at the north and south sides of the park, special viewing areas, and a courtyard lounge with exclusive food vendors, bars, and upgraded restrooms. Purchasers will also receive a commemorative poster and access to exclusive merchandise for purchase.
Finally, the priciest option is for admission to the Golden Gate Club, which will be decorated by and manicured by Ken Fulk, the celebrated San Francisco-based interior designer. Perks include front stage viewing of the concert, stage to stage travel in a golf cart, and food from a “star-studded lineup of local culinary and cocktail legends,” officials said. That’s all for the tidy cost of $4,699.
All prices are the cheapest that each pass will be available for. Single-day tickets will be released at a later date.
Organizers have not announced the lineup of performers for this year’s concert, though promoters will release clues on the festival’s social media accounts and its newly launched Discord channel "in the coming days."
Last year’s festival drew close to 200,000 people and was headlined by Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium and Lil Uzi Vert.