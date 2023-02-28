Outside Lands crowd

Fans cheering on Green Day performing at the Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Set those alarms and practice your most efficient mouse clicking or screen touching techniques. Outside Lands tickets are about to hit the market.

The highly coveted first batch of passes for Golden Gate Park’s annual hit music festival, scheduled for Aug. 11 to 13, will be available for purchase starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. during the “Eager Beaver” presale.

OutsideLandsFestival_06Aug2022-505.JPG

Fans watch Mac DeMarco perform at the Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
SFE-OSLDay2

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on day two of the Outside Lands Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

