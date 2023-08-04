Music festivals rarely have the capacity to surprise anymore. The ubiquity of multi-day gatherings and the endless festival season has desensitized most concert-goers to the exhilarating phenomena that once generated excitement simply due to the pure uniqueness of its formula.

No one raises an eyebrow at lineups that feature legacy Baby Boomer acts alongside up-and-coming hip hop impresarios, or when long dormant groups announce their stunning reunion for a headlining spot.

