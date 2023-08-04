Music festivals rarely have the capacity to surprise anymore. The ubiquity of multi-day gatherings and the endless festival season has desensitized most concert-goers to the exhilarating phenomena that once generated excitement simply due to the pure uniqueness of its formula.
No one raises an eyebrow at lineups that feature legacy Baby Boomer acts alongside up-and-coming hip hop impresarios, or when long dormant groups announce their stunning reunion for a headlining spot.
But there is still something about the Outside Lands Music Festival that sets it apart from its endless list of competitors. While the Coachellas and Bonnaroos of the world can boast similar levels of lineup eccentricity, few can match those bold choices with a natural setting as beautiful (and not sweltering!) as Golden Gate Park and fewer still can offer a world class city like San Francisco as a host.
And this year’s Outside Lands fest has seemingly topped itself, offering hip-hop’s most prominent voice of social activation (Kendrick Lamar) , a legendary rock band that refuses to bow to tragedy (Foo Fighters) and a party outfit that everyone in the world seems to love (Odesza.)
It also has mid-level acts that run the gamut of creative endeavors, from rising indie rock acts (Alvvays, Alex G) to controversial enfant terribles (The 1975) to established rap stars (Lil Yachty, Megan Thee Stallion) to transcendent pop artists with lasting staying power (Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe.)
The Bay Area is represented by local acts like Sour Widows and Fake Fruit, and of course, what lineup could be complete without a seven-foot NBA Hall of Famer (Shaquille O’Neal aka Diesel.) It even has local television personality Dan Ashley on the bill (yes, that Dan Ashley.)
“I’m really not a big festival person, so I didn’t have a ton of familiarity with Outside Lands,” said Hannah D’Amato, frontperson and chief songwriter for the Oakland quartet Fake Fruit, which will play at the fest’s Twin Peaks Stage on Sunday. “But when my friends found out we were playing, they were all like—‘that’s huge! That’s crazy!’ I looked into it more and quickly found out that Outside Lands is the real deal. I mean, this festival stands out.”
Fake Fruit will be kicking off the festival’s final day with its 12:35 p.m. timeslot. The band has generated a huge amount of buzz in recent years due to its exciting 2021 debut album, a lean mixture of post-punk guitar riffs, scrawling slacker feedback and D’Amato’s unstoppable and piercing vocal takes (and a heavy dose of righteous rage.)
Fake Fruit received laudatory coverage from heavyweight music publication Pitchfork, a taste of praise that helped the group land gigs at the outlet’s Berlin and London music festivals. Those performances provided the band with some experience playing before large crowds, but their appearance at Outside Lands will be their biggest gig to date.
D’Amato said the invite to Outside Lands came as a total surprise for the band, which found out about their slot in the fest not too long after they parted ways with their management.
“This was a complete shock to us—it came out of nowhere,” said D’Amato, who has a knack for solving Rubik’s Cubes while performing on stage. “But we felt like this was something that we earned on our own. When our management team left, we were a little concerned about how we are going to make it, and then almost immediately after, the Outside Lands offer came, so we were like, ‘all right—we are going to be ok.’”
Despite being based in Oakland, D’Amato has never been to Outside Lands before, so her first ever experience at this festival will be as a performer. She said she’s hoping to catch Kendrick Lamar on Friday night and is looking forward to checking out some other bands over the weekend.
Also playing on Sunday is Soccer Mommy, the stage name of Nashville-based indie rocker Sophie Allison. Since releasing her universally acclaimed 2022 album, “Sometimes, Forever,” Allison has been on an endless tour, a jaunt that has seen her travel throughout Europe, Australia and North America and will take her to the UK this year in support of dad rockers The National before winding down with a series of festival gigs in South America.
Despite the intimacy of her confessional lyrics—Allison is fearlessly candid in detailing her battles with mental health and depression—she says she enjoys playing the wide open canvases of the festival circuit.
“These things tend to be a bit of a scramble, but when festivals are set up the right way, they’re honestly a lot of fun,” said Allison. “I’ve always had a good time playing in San Francisco and I’m excited to come back here and play at this festival.”
Prior to her 7:30 p.m. performance at the Panhandle Stage on Sunday, Allison will take over the Independent, where she’ll play a smaller club set on Saturday night that’s a little more suitable to her stylings. Part of the Outside Lands Night Shows series, the performance will be a more extended set for Soccer Mommy, which will get support from Los Angeles songwriter Sasami.
“I love the after party shows, especially if they’re not directly after your set at the festival,” said Allison. “Playing in clubs is great and my manager is from San Francisco. He’s always been trying to get us to play at the Independent, because he really likes that venue, so he’s very excited.”
The Night Shows will run from Thursday through Sunday, adding yet another wrinkle to the overall Outside Lands experience. Those performances will include New York rockers Interpol playing a special live rendition of their classic 2002 album, “Turn on the Bright Lights,” at the Independent on Thursday, a gig from Geographer—a band that formed in San Francisco—the following night at the same venue, and then (what else?) a set from Shaquille O’Neal, who will be playing as his alter ego Diesel at 1015 Folsom on Friday.
Shaq. Dan Ashley from Channel 7. And Kendrick Lamar. Outside Lands can feel like a take on one of those classic “three guys walk into a bar” groaners. But when you throw that strange mix of characters together in Golden Gate Park, it’s no joke. Outside Lands will surely be magic once again this year.