The Noise Pop festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, and SFJAZZ launched its 40th season last September. But the two San Francisco cultural institutions will share another milestone this week, as the third Noise Pop and SFJAZZ Present series takes place over four nights starting Thursday at the latter's Joe Henderson Lab space.
This year's lineup includes a heralded guitarist/composer/producer; a tenor saxophonist who garnered the 2021 international Jazz Critics Poll Album of the Year honors; another tenor player who was named Debut Artist of the Year in the latest iteration of that poll; and an Oakland native who is returning to the Bay Area from Crescent City with her singer/songwriter artistry and effortless vocal style.
On the surface, the indie rock grit of Noise Pop and the syncopated swing of SFJAZZ would seem an unlikely partnership. But neither organization has limited itself to its namesake musical style, making for an ideal collaboration.
"Noise Pop is really more about an approach to the craft and the community than it is genre-specific," said Jordan Kurland, Noise Pop Industries co-founder. When asked why Noise Pop started presenting jazz-oriented shows, he explained, "For the same reason we started doing electronic shows, the same reason we started doing hip-hop shows. It's really about, 'This is something our audience is interested in.'" Noise Pop has also diversified into film screenings, he pointed out, and at one point hosted Industry Noise, a business of music conference.
"The music world and indie landscapes have started to diversify and cross-pollinate more," observed Kevin Arnold, Noise Pop Industry co-founder. "And it's not just a showcase of the bands and the artists. It's also a showcase of the venues and the community at large."
"There's certainly a larger interest, with young people gravitating towards jazz, and there has been for a long time," Kurland stated. "Kumasi (Washington) was the first who really broke through in a while." Other recent crossover successes include drummer/producer Makaya McCraven, guitarist Jeff Parker and trumpeter/producer Matthew Halsall.
"Our whole philosophy is that we can include anything that's inspired by or has been inspired by jazz," said Jeanette Wong, SFJAZZ Associate Director, Artistic Programming. "And it's always a priority to get different audiences into SF jazz and to be thinking about different artists."
The recently announced SFJAZZ Summer Sessions 2023 include weeks dedicated to soul (July 13-16), American roots (July 20-23) and Caribbean (July 27-30) music. Past SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Directors have included avant-garde superstar Laurie Anderson and singer-songwriter Roseanne Cash.
The collaboration is impressively balanced and mutually beneficial. With a year off during the throes of the pandemic, SFJAZZ has hosted a Thursday through Sunday weekend of shows during Noise Pop since 2020. (The inaugural Noise Pop at SFJAZZ shows were actually the final shows for SFJAZZ before lockdown that March.)
"I work really closely with (Noise Pop programmer) James Lopez on their booking team, and we have a bunch of meetings back and forth and brainstorm, essentially," Wong replied, when asked about the programming process. "I'm always looking at artists throughout the season that are usually a bit more emerging that I oftentimes think would be a great fit for this.
"So I might put someone on hold and work with them on that," she continued. "They also do a whole submission process that gets a lot of Bay Area artists submitting."
"We really co-curate," Arnold added. "We discuss what's going on, and sometimes they have some things that they've been working on or wanting to host that fits into the cross-section of the jazz world that we occupy."
"There's been times where they've sent an artist that I haven't heard of and vice-versa," Wong noted. "They're fantastic partners, and I think they're so much in line with what we do."
The pairing has resulted in members of the Noise Pop audience entering the doors of the SFJAZZ Center in Hayes Valley. Those who have patronized the colorful bathrooms found at Bottom of the Hill or the nearby Rickshaw Shop may be surprised at the Center's paired sets of washrooms — let alone its four different bars.
"It's nice that there is a little more intimate space that they can present in as well," Wong said. The room is divided between standing and seated spaces, giving options to how listeners want to experience the music.
"At this point, I certainly should not represent the metric as a 50-year-old man," Kurland admitted. "But it's a nice break from listening to louder rock music. And Joe Henderson Lab is so cool — just right there on the street. They did such a lovely job with that venue."
Here’s a look at this year’s lineup:
Nate Mercereau, Carlos Niño and Surya Botofasina with special guest Idris Ackamoor
A talented multi-instrumentalist and a pan-stylist, Mercereau is perhaps best known for his production work with the likes of multi-GRAMMY winner Jon Batiste, pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and Lizzo. His own projects are as delightfully eclectic as his hired work, and special guests for his Joe Henderson Lab debut include percussionist/producer Carlos Niño, keyboardist/actor (Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl) Surya Botofasina and multi-instrumentalist/bandleader Idris Ackamoor.
James Brandon Lewis
The tenor saxophonist broke through in 2021 with “Jesup Wagon,” an ambitious all-originals album that featured a quintet with cornet and cello. It was named Album of the Year in that year's Jazz Critics (née Village Voice) Poll. He returns with a new album and a new trio featuring electric bassist Josh Werner and drummer Andy Niven. “Eye of I” was released in mid-January by Anti-, the label home to everyone from emo heroes the Promise Ring to the indie folk band Fleet Foxes to Tom Waits.
Zoh Amba
Amba has been a familiar face around the SFJAZZ Center: As a student in San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Roots, Jazz and American Music Program, she played at the in student ensembles while attending early into the pandemic. She's since gone independent, recorded with elders such as alto saxophonist John Zorn, double bassist William Parker and drummer Francisco Mela and was named top Debut artist in this year's Jazz Critics Poll. She performs with drummer Chris Corsano, whose experience with Björk, cellist Okkyung Lee and pianist Sylvie Courvoisier make him a textbook Noise Pop artist. (Full disclosure: The writer has known Amba since her Conservatory days.)
Satya
Taking the opposite path of Ledisi, Satya Hawley was born in Oakland and has since relocated to New Orleans. "She was a way for us to get an Oakland connection in there," said Jeanette Wong, SFJAZZ associate director of artistic programming. "And I really, really love her voice." Satya travels comfortably in neo-soul sonic circles with folk and R&B side quests. "Oakland,” the first track off of her 2022 EP "Deep Blue," pays heartfelt homage to her hometown.