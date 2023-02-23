Noise Pop

Tenor saxophonist John Brandon Lewis returns with a new trio featuring Josh Werner and Andy Niven.

 Noise Pop and SFJAZZ Present

The Noise Pop festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, and SFJAZZ launched its 40th season last September. But the two San Francisco cultural institutions will share another milestone this week, as the third Noise Pop and SFJAZZ Present series takes place over four nights starting Thursday at the latter's Joe Henderson Lab space.

This year's lineup includes a heralded guitarist/composer/producer; a tenor saxophonist who garnered the 2021 international Jazz Critics Poll Album of the Year honors; another tenor player who was named Debut Artist of the Year in the latest iteration of that poll; and an Oakland native who is returning to the Bay Area from Crescent City with her singer/songwriter artistry and effortless vocal style.

Tags

You May Also Like