Madonna has added a second San Francisco date to "The Celebration Tour" due to overwhelming demand. 

For two nights, San Francisco's Chase Center will be a material world for the "Material Girl." 

13 additional shows in North America were added to "The Celebration Tour," the singer-songwriter's first-ever greatest hits tour, "due to overwhelming demand" on Friday. Tickets quickly sold out.  

