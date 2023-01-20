Comedian will take part in live staging of cult classic Viva Variety, among other laugh-inducing duties
"The response has been incredible, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting," read a statement on the singer's website.
"The Celebration Tour" starts July 15 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and concludes Dec. 1 at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.
With the 13 additional dates, the "Queen of Pop," 64, will now grace the Chase Center on Oct. 4 and 5. Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena will also host two new dates, bringing Madonna's California pitstop to five destinations in total.
Fans hoping to attend either show in San Francisco might be "Hung Up" on the resale market value. Tickets for the Oct. 4 date range from $205 nosebleed seats to $1,797 floor seats. Meanwhile ticket prices for the Oct. 5 performance start at $200 and top off at $3,257.
Bob the Drag Queen, winner of the eighth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," serves as the opening act for the already and newly announced tour dates.
"The Celebration Tour" plans to take lucky audiences in attendance "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."
Tickets for most dates went on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 20. Select cities will have to wait until Friday, Jan. 27 to secure their tickets.
For the full list of dates and additional information regarding the tour, visit Madonna's website.