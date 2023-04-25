In a nondescript building on a nondescript street in the Bayview sits the headquarters of The Flenser, a record label specializing in challenging, inventive music.
The barebones, unadorned atmosphere of the company’s operations belies its outsized realm of influence, however. It’s emblematic of the label’s improbable rise from the part-time hobby of a former musician into a global tastemaker in its field.
Jonathan Tuite, a San Francisco native, founded The Flenser in late 2009. Tuite grew up in the local scene, finding moderate success as the guitarist for the punk band Pidgeon. After fighting off a severe drug addiction and discovering he had early onset symptoms of arthritis, Tuite gave up the guitar; he enrolled in City College of San Francisco and later UC Berkeley.
After graduating, he initially had plans to pursue a law degree or an MBA, but inspired by the local black metal scene — marked by bygone institutions such as the Aquarius Records music store and the Tumult Records label — Tuite decided to launch his own outfit.
“It all kind of made sense back then because there was this dynamic black metal scene here in San Francisco, which has kind of disappeared now,” said Tuite, who named the label after reading about flensing — the process of removing whale blubber — in “Moby Dick.”
“I was collecting all these records and just thought to myself, ‘What if we made one?’” he said. “It was very much just like a hobby thing, and I kind of went from there.”
After more than 13 years, The Flenser has grown into a major player in its admittedly niche field. Referring to itself as a “dark, experimental record label,” The Flenser has expanded beyond its black metal roots to include noise rock, punk, shoegaze, post-rock, darkwave and other genres that live on the margins of popular music.
The band’s roster includes an array of exciting new acts — up-and-coming artists such as Ragana and Chat Pile — and established veterans such as Madeline Johnston of Midwife and Dan Barrett of Have a Nice Life and Giles Corey. Many of The Flenser’s bands blur the lines between established genres — a daring approach in a field replete with impassioned gatekeepers.
The stature of The Flenser has grown so much that it was set to receive a showcase at the 2020 Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands, an event canceled due to the pandemic. The Oblivion Access fest in Austin this June has a stage specifically set for The Flenser groups. Earlier this month, the famed Bowery Ballroom in New York City hosted a special two-night gathering of bands from the label.
Tuite credits the popularity of the label to its artists, who he feels connect with disaffected youths in a way that other bands do not.
“It’s becoming one of those touchstone things where you go to college, or you might be 17, 18, 19 years old, and you’re looking for something a little darker or weirder that maybe explores depression or really heavy feelings,” he said. “That overall sort of aesthetic seems to resonate with people.”
While the bands on The Flenser label all specialize in that same kind of cathartic sentiment, they are by no means uniform. Mamaleek, a group with San Francisco roots, traffics in brooding, free-form creations, infusing jazzy, improvisational elements into its foreboding atmosphere.
Have a Nice Life is more in the post-punk vein, with driving tempos and scrawling outbursts of feedback marking its sound. Ragana is a two-person wall of noise, all huge dissonance and thunderous kick drums. Planning for Burial is a punishing post-metal act that oscillates between moments of ethereal beauty and unrelenting cascades of sonic heaviness.
Although Deafheaven was still in its primacy when it signed with The Flenser, the Bay Area band has completely redefined what it means to be metal by combining shoegaze and a dreamy ambiance with howling, anguished vocals (it also upset everyone by presenting a pink album cover).
Then there is Chat Pile, perhaps The Flenser’s most well-known band to date. The Oklahoma City group’s 2022 release, “God’s Country,” exploded onto the scene, garnering rave reviews from an array of different music publications. A harrowing combination of noise rock and industrial metal, the band’s searing take on consumerism, apathy and heartland dysfunction has helped exponentially increase the profile of The Flenser. (The label is also helped by Tuite’s dutiful and, at times, hilarious Twitter musings, which add a nice touch of levity to The Flenser’s feed, which now has more than 16,600 followers.)
While the label continues to reach new heights on the national and international levels, it has run strangely under the radar here in San Francisco. That’s likely because the band’s roster is so widespread and disparate, and local groups like Mamaleek do not often perform live. Contrary to acts from Bay Area labels such as Slumberland Records and Paisley Shirt Records, you’re unlikely to see a bunch of bands from The Flenser playing at the Knockout.
“I mean, I feel honestly somewhat out of touch with what’s local,” Tuite said. “I don’t know if The Flenser is ‘San Francisco’ anymore, but I feel like we’re lucky to be here. A lot of this feels pretty lucky. I definitely dreamed of doing something with this label when we first started, but I didn’t really see how it could ever happen. So, to still be doing this, 13 years later, is amazing.”