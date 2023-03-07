A lot of eager beavers just became as happy as clams because Outside Lands has unveiled the lineup for this year's festival.
The latest edition of Golden Gate Park's annual music and arts celebration marks Outside Lands' 15th anniversary and features performances from more than 90 artists. It's scheduled to run Aug. 11-13.
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the three-day affair. The grounds of Golden Gate Park will also rock and roll with the sounds of Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fishers.
For the first time, a K-pop group will perform at the festival. Aespa, a South Korean girl group, is slated to take the main stage. Ethel Cain, Beabadoobee, Father John Misty, Orville Peck and Shaquille O'Neal are among the sea of names rounding out the bill.
The Soma Tent, which primarily hosts electronic music artists, will return for a third year. This year's DJs include Claptone, Blond:ish and Âme b2b Trikk.
Outside Lands tickets go on sale March 8. Festival-goers will be able to choose from general admission and general admission-plus tickets, the latter giving holders access to expedited entry, flushable bathrooms and refillable water stations among other perks.
VIP tickets include exclusive lounges, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas. For high rollers, the Golden Gate Club passes offer additional perks for the weekend.
Food and drink vendors, Grass Lands vendors and additional programming will be announced in the future.